Pentagon's Top Defence Official Visits Taiwan As US-China Tensions Soar

Michael Chase, the deputy assistant secretary of defence for China, has made a rare visit to Taiwan amidst deteriorating relations between the US and China. The visit comes on the heels of Chinese spy balloon incident. According to a report from Financial Times, this marks the first time a senior US defence official has visited Taiwan since 2019, and the purpose of the visit is not confirmed. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden intends to discuss the spy balloon incident with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Pentagon has not commented on the visit to Taiwan but has reiterated its support for Taiwan against the current threat posed by China.

“Our commitment to Taiwan is rock-solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region,” said the Pentagon spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Martin Meiners. Michael Chase's visit to Taiwan comes at a time when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is seeking a meeting with China's top foreign policy official, Wang Yi, during the Munich security conference this weekend. However, two sources familiar with the matter disclosed that Wang is yet to agree to the proposed meeting, as per the Financial Times report. The State Department has reportedly declined to comment on the situation. Blinken cancelled his planned visit to China just three weeks ago, during which he was scheduled to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

US - China tensions over Taiwan have been soaring since Pelosi's visit

Even as tensions with China soar, when a senior US Air Force general stated that the US and China could go to war over Taiwan by 2025, the Pentagon was swift to clarify that his remarks did not reflect the official stance. Tensions between the two nations have been on the rise even before the spy balloon incident, particularly due to visits to Taiwan by US officials and lawmakers, which Beijing vehemently opposes. Last August, after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island, the Chinese military conducted large-scale exercises that included the use of ballistic missiles, which flew over Taiwan.

Beijing maintains that such visits to Taiwan, which it claims as its sovereign territory, undermine Washington's "one China" policy. The policy, which has been in place since 1979 when the US established diplomatic ties with China, recognises Beijing as the sole government of China and acknowledges, though not officially endorsing, China's claim that Taiwan is part of China.