'People Are Helpless': Afghan-American Refugees Worry About Extended Families Back Home

As the Taliban has taken over the control of the capital of Kabul, ex-Afghan refugees now fear for the safety of their friends and family members as the militants launch door-to-door searches for those that supported the US Army. An American refugee, who preferred to disclose just her first name Shabnam, told the US broadcaster ABC that the security of her extended family in Afghanistan was at stake and that the members were trying to escape the country in fear of Taliban reprisal.

“People are just hopeless and helpless,” the Afghan refugee, who fled Afghanistan in 2011 said in her broadcast statement.

Afghan citizens now fear for their lives and the future of their country as the means of livelihood in the Middle Eastern nation hangs in limbo, especially for the women who had enjoyed freedom and human rights under the deployment of the American forces. “These two days back-to-back, I received calls from home and everybody thinks that I have a superpower that I can help them and bring them, but I don't. I can't do anything for them,” Shabnam told ABC. She continued saying that the women in Afghanistan feared that the Taliban would implement the oppressive tactics and dark age laws from the 1990s that would strip them of their right to work.

“It’s a nightmare,” the American Afghan refugee reportedly described the situation back in her homeland country.

Another Afghan refugee in the US named Deena stated that the Taliban rule in her homeland country made her feel helpless. When the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in 1979, Deena’s parents fled the region to settle in the US. She now laments for the Afghan women trapped in Kabul, hoping if there was a way out. “People have lived through the Taliban regime before and people would rather hang on to airplanes and fall to their deaths than stay,” Deena told reporters. “Everyone's scared. They don't know what to expect. They haven't been going to work. Everything has been shut down. They have children and they’re worried,” she adds in her statement.

[Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. AP Photo]

Dreams of women shattered

The embattled Afghan refugee describes that the women perhaps had dreams of becoming doctors and lawyers but with the Taliban implementing the Sharia law, those visions will have been shattered. There would be an atmosphere of violence, restrictions, and oppression, says Deena as she elaborates that she had little faith in the Taliban’s promises which swears by an oppressive regime.

[US Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, enters a plane evacuating people, at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan. AP Photo]

“My uncle, the last time I spoke to him, was like, ‘We're leaving the house, We're not going to be staying here. We don't have power right now'” Deena said. Several Afghans looking to escape the country fret about the process of refugee resettlement which they think is complex and lengthy. It could take up to several years to make it through the bureaucratic red tape, they said. However, as fears of retribution from the Taliban loomed, Afghans had no option but to seek refuge in the United States and other countries to start afresh.