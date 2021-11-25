People Share What Makes Them Happy, Responses Win Netizens' Hearts; Watch

A wholesome video has surfaced on social media in which a woman asked different people about what makes them happy. The people in the video share the things they do that make them happy. The simple things that the people shared in the clip has caught the attention of netizens.

The video has been posted on Instagram by a user that goes by the name girlgonemystic. The clip has been shared alongside the caption, "A question that’s quite rarely asked. What makes you happy? It’s always about what makes US happy. But when asked a few people what makes them happy, just the very fact that someone was keen on finding out what makes them happy was enough to lighten up their day. Sometimes people only want to express their small lil desires. It’s ok whether it happens or not but that expression, that emotion makes them feel totally ecstatic. Their expectations from life are so basic & so pure. The only thing that we need to understand is Happiness is real only when shared."

People share what makes them happy

In the video, one person mentioned that driving makes him happy. Another person shared that he loves watching movies. Another man expressed that he gets his happiness from cooking and feeding people. Another person revealed that he gets around the children and dogs. For another person, happiness lies in his family to be happy. A woman in the clip shared that she feels happy on a beach.

Since being shared on Instagram, the clip has garnered over 120 likes and several reactions. After watching the heartwarming video, netizens shared their views in the comments section. One user commented, "This video should go viral for all the right reasons." Another user commented, "Ahhh so so beautiful dear!! The extraordinary joy in little ordinary things simply magical." Another user wrote, "This video shows that simple things make ordinary people happy. Life does not need more money to prove happiness.

Image: Instagram/@girlgonemystic