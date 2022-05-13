'People Wanted Less Drama': Elon Musk On Why Joe Biden Triumphed Over Donald Trump

In an apparent jibe at the US President, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday stated that POTUS Biden is wrong to think that he was elected to transform the country, adding that people elected Biden over former President Donald Trump because people wanted "less drama."

Taking to his Twitter, Elon Musk stated that he prefers a less divisive candidate in the 2024 election than former President Donald Trump. “Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024," Musk wrote on Twitter on Thursday evening, "I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter." Speaking on Joe Biden, Musk further added, "Biden’s mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama."

Biden’s mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier this week Musk said that Twitter’s decision to ban former US President Trump was a mistake and he would reverse it if his acquisition of the social media company is successful. Furthermore, the same notion has also been echoed by Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey. In a Tweet following SpaceX CEO's opinion over Trump's ban, Dorsey said, "generally permanent bans are a failure of ours and don’t work.”

Reversal of Trump's Twitter ban 'private decision': White House

After Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted at the return of former US President Donald Trump on the social media platform Twitter, the Joe Biden administration on Wednesday stated it would not interfere in the matter and added it's is a private decision of the microblogging site. While speaking to the reporters on Tuesday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki clarified that the microblogging site is a private firm and hence it has its own sets of rules and regulations. However, she stressed that the decision would not change the Biden administration's goals to protect free speech and combat disinformation.

Notably, the 45th US President was banned from Twitter for inciting violence and spreading fake information, resulting in right-wingers storming the US Capitol alleging election fraud on January 6, 2021. During an interview with Fox News last month, Trump said that he had no intention of rejoining the microblogging site even if his account was restored. He had said he would focus on his own platform, Truth Social, despite knowing the social media application has been in controversy since its launch earlier this year.