Pete Buttigieg, 1st Openly Gay US Cabinet Member & Husband Welcome Two Babies To Family

Pete Buttigieg, America’s first openly gay cabinet member, recently took to social media to announce the arrival of his adopted son and daughter. Earlier in February, Buttigieg was appointed as Secretary of Transportation after serving as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana for eight years. On Saturday, the 39-year-old statesman shared a photograph of him and his husband Chasten holding their infant children. Notably, the couple created a stir online last month after they announced that they had commenced the adoption process.

The monochrome photograph features the new parents looking at each other and smiling whilst holding their twin infants. In the post, Buttigieg also disclosed the names for his daughter and son as Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg respectively. “Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents.”

Since being shared, the picture has been flooded with congratulatory messages from people from across the world. Additionally, several LGBTQ+ rights activists also flocked to the Instagram post to express their support and convey their best wishes. “Amazing you are gonna be fantastic parents! Congratulations” wrote a user. “Congratulations lucky parents lucky babies all the best .. you guys make the world a better world,” added a second user. Meanwhile, a third user wrote “Congratulations!!! You're going to be wonderful parents and those babies are so lucky to have you!!.”

Buttigieg wins the popular vote

Pete Buttigieg, who is working with President Joe Biden’s team to achieve ambitious goals of his presidency’s agenda of rebuilding infrastructure and fighting climate change, was approved in the White House position by 86-13 vote. “I’m honoured and humbled by today’s vote in the Senate—and ready to get to work,” the 39-year-old tweeted shortly after he was confirmed for the seat. Buttigieg, a first-ever gay man to run for Cabinet, has been a one time democratic rival of Joe Biden. He made history by being elected despite his sexual orientation, affirming Biden’s vision of ‘inclusivity’. Earlier at The Tonight Show, The View and other TV shows, the ex-South Bend mayor had expressed doubts over his political career goals, citing instances when former President Bill Clinton's nominees were denied Senate vote due to their different sexual orientation and identity.

Image: AP