Petition To Ban Jeff Bezos' Earth Re-entry Post Space Trip Gains Momentum, Gets 10K Signs

As Jeff Bezos, his sibling Mark Bezos and the highest bidder will journey into space in Blue origin's New Shepard spacecraft on July 20, thousands of petitioners have signed a document — now circulating on social media — to stop the Amazon CEO from "re-entering into the Earth". The seat on Bezos's personal spaceship sold for a whopping $28 million for just a three-minute dive beyond the planet's atmosphere, but the Twitterati are seemingly unhappy.

The 'stop Jeff Bezos' petition from returning after his mini space strip is just gaining momentum on the sidelines of the other "most important petition in modern times" which is urging the world's richest man to "buy Leonardo Da Vinci's iconic Mona Lisa painting … and eat it!" Both the petitions, one signed by over 4,500 and the other by close to 10,000 people are posted on the Change Org.

"Billionaires should not exist...on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter they should stay there," the subject of the latter petition to do with space journey, states. The signatories, including some of those that want Bezos to journey into the sun instead, want the Amazon boss to jump onboard his suborbital spaceflight with only a one-way ticket. More and more people are pushing to deny the entrepreneur a re-entry into Earth's atmosphere.

Jeff Bezos is actually Lex Luthor disguised as the supposed owner of a super successful online retail store. However, he's actually an evil overlord hell-bent on global domination," the organizer of the petition Jose Ortiz said. "We've known this for years."Sign the petition. Share with your friends and family. The fate of humanity is in your hands," Ortiz urges.

Going further into the "reasons for signing," underneath the petition, some users insist that being let back into earth "is a privilege— not a right," and if the Amazon CEO wants back in, "he's gotta work for it". Another retorted in the comments "his free trial of Earth is over". Meanwhile a third suggested that Bezos has to "find another planet to plunder".

Only last week, Jeff Bezos announced that he was headed to space along with his brother, Mark Bezos, and one auction winner who bought the last seat on the Blue Origin's spacecraft, New Shepard, for $28 million. Bezos' announcement sparked controversy about America's homelessness.

The auction for the very first seat on #NewShepard has concluded with a winning bid of $28 million. The winning bid amount will be donated to Blue Origin’s foundation, @ClubforFuture. Full replay of the auction webcast: https://t.co/5Vc8IvWxJR pic.twitter.com/IlGbgOFmhx — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) June 12, 2021

Bezos' space vehicle takes off on July 20

Blue Origin informed in May on its company website that it was ready to fly people to space for the first time on its suborbital vehicle on July 20. It would be carrying six people, although the company did not disclose the names of those who it would fly to space. A live auction for selling the seats concluded on June 12, the proceeds for which will go to the affiliated nonprofit organization, the Club for the Future.