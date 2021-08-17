Pfizer Announces Data Submission To US FDA For Third COVID-19 Vaccine Shot's Approval

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced on Tuesday, 17 August 2021, that it has submitted Phase 1 clinical trials data to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the evaluation of a third dose or booster shot of its BNT162b2 jab. In an official press release issued on Aug. 16, the pharmaceutical company informed that it will also submit the data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulatory authorities in the weeks ahead.

“Phase 1 safety and immunogenicity data in individuals who received a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (BNT162b2) show a favourable safety profile and robust immune responses,” Pfizer stated. It added, that the booster dose of COVID-19 elicited significantly higher neutralizing antibody titers against the initial SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as the Beta and Delta variants which are highly contagious. With a two-dose regime, there have been instances of breakthrough infection and therefore, Pfizer has now applied for future licensure of its COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2).

“Vaccination is our most effective means of preventing COVID-19 infection, especially severe disease and hospitalization, and its profound impact on protecting lives is indisputable,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. He continued, “ With the threat of the Delta variant and possible emergence of other variants in the future, we must remain vigilant against this highly contagious virus,” adding that the data to date suggests that the third dose of mRNA vaccine elicits antibody levels that significantly exceed those seen after the two-dose primary schedule. “We are pleased to submit these data to the FDA as we continue working together to address the evolving challenges of this pandemic,” said Bourla.

Pfizer plans to seek a license via BLA

Pfizer’s Phase 1 data determines the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in US adult participants from the Phase 1 trial of the two-dose series. A 30-µg booster dose of BNT162b2 was administered among the vaccinated population 8 to 9 months after receiving the second dose. The third shot gave significantly “higher neutralizing antibodies” against the SARS-CoV-2 variants, Pfizer stated. While the third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is not currently authorized for broad use in the US, Pfizer plans to seek a license via supplemental Biologics License Application (BLA) for individuals 16 years of age and older, pending FDA approval of the primary BLA submitted in May 2021. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but it has been given authorization for emergency use by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).