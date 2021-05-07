Pfizer-BioNTech Initiate US Approval Process For Its COVID-19 Vaccine Among 16-yr-olds

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE on May 7 announced that they have initiated the submission for emergency use approval of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of its COVID-19 vaccine roll-out among individuals 16 years and older. The companies said in a statement data to support Biologics License Application (BLA) will be submitted by them to the FDA on a rolling basis over the upcoming weeks with a request for priority review. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is currently available in the US under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) granted by the FDA on December 11, 2020. Since then, the companies said that they have delivered over 170 million doses of jabs across the United States.

The official statement said, “Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE today announced the initiation of a Biologics License Application (BLA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval of their mRNA vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older.”

“Data to support the BLA will be submitted by the companies to the FDA on a rolling basis over the coming weeks, with a request for Priority Review. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for a decision by the FDA will be set once the BLA is complete and formally accepted for review by the agency,” it added.

Pfizer CEO says ‘we are proud’

In a statement, Pfizer Inc’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Albert Bourla said “we are proud” and touted the progress made by the companies since December last year. He said, “We are proud of the tremendous progress we’ve made since December in delivering vaccines to millions of Americans, in collaboration with the U.S. Government. We look forward to working with the FDA to complete this rolling submission and support their review, with the goal of securing full regulatory approval of the vaccine in the coming months.”

Further, BioNTech SE founder, Ugur Sahin said, “Following the successful delivery of more than 170 million doses to the U.S. population in just a few months, the BLA submission is an important cornerstone of achieving long-term herd immunity and containing COVID-19 in the future. We are pleased to work with U.S. regulators to seek approval of our COVID-19 vaccine based on our pivotal Phase 3 trial and follow-up data.”

