Pfizer-BioNTech Postpones Its Application To US FDA For COVID Vaccine For Kids Under 5

Pfizer-BioNTech revealed on Friday that they will postpone their application to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve their COVID-19 vaccination for children under the age of five until early April, awaiting further evidence on the efficacy of a third dosage. Vaccines for this age bracket will not be accessible in the following weeks as a result of the decision, which is a hurdle for parents who want to inoculate their youngsters, NBC News reported.

In a statement, Pfizer said, “Given that the study is advancing at a rapid pace, the companies will wait for the three-dose data as Pfizer and BioNTech continue to believe it may provide a higher level of protection in this age group,” as per CNBC. Pfizer also stated that it required more information since due to the 'highly mutated' Omicron strain, the rate of infections as well as sickness remained high in kids of this age.

FDA's sudden move to postpone approval should reassure parents: Dr Peter Marks

Moreover, the FDA has even postponed the meeting set for Tuesday to review the children's data. The chief of the FDA division responsible for vaccine safety, Dr Peter Marks highlighted that information from Pfizer and BioNTech had come in quickly, suggesting that it was appropriate to wait for information on a third dosage. He believes that the FDA's sudden move to postpone approval should reassure parents that the organisation is doing its due diligence to ensure that the vaccination is safe and effective for children, CNBC reported.

As hospitalisation of kids with COVID-19 has soared amid the record outbreak of illness caused by Omicron, public pressure on US health officials to approve the injections has grown. The FDA had initially requested that Pfizer and BioNTech file an authorisation request for the vaccine's first two doses while they collected data on the third dose's effectiveness.

Furthermore, Pfizer BioNTech had submitted an application to the FDA last week after the request, for the first two doses to be approved, claiming an "urgent public health need" for young kids during the Omicron spike. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, however, stated at the time that children under the age of five would require a third treatment to provide the best protection against Omicron as well as future strains.

In addition to this, during a trial of youngsters aged 2 to 4, Pfizer said in December that two doses did not produce a powerful enough immune response. Pfizer's vaccine includes a dose of 3 micrograms for young children. The dose is larger for children aged 5 to 11, at 10 micrograms.

According to the media reports, between August 1, 2020, and January 13, 2022, there were almost 90,000 total hospitalisations among children aged 17 and under. As per Worldometers, over 79,228,628 individuals have been affected by the disease in the nation since the outbreak, and more than 942,006 people have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.

Image: AP