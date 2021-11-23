Pfizer COVID Vaccine Shows 100% Efficacy Among Kids Aged 12-15 Four Months Post 2nd Dose

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Monday, November 22, that their COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective among children aged 12 to 15, four months after the second dose. In an official release, the companies released the topline results from a longer-term analysis of the safety and efficacy of their COVID-19 vaccine among people in the age group of 12-15. The updated findings from the companies’ crucial Phase 3 trial showed that the two-dose series of Pfizer jab was 100% effective without any serious safety concerns observed in individuals with at least six months of safety follow-up after the second dose.

Pfizer and BioNTech said in a statement, “The updated findings from the companies’ pivotal Phase 3 trial show that a two-dose series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (30-µg per dose) was 100% effective against COVID-19, measured seven days through over four months after the second dose.”

“The adverse event profile was generally consistent with other clinical safety data for the vaccine, with no serious safety concerns observed in individuals with at least 6 months of safety follow-up after the second dose,” it added.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement, “As the global health community works to increase the number of vaccinated people around the world, these additional data provide further confidence in our vaccine’s safety and effectiveness profile in adolescents. This is especially important as we see rates of COVID-19 climbing in this age group in some regions, while vaccine uptake has slowed.”

BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said, “These are the first and only disclosed longer-term data demonstrating the safety and efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine in individuals 12 through 15 years of age...The growing body of data we have compiled from clinical trials and real-world surveillance to date strengthen the base of evidence supporting the strong efficacy and favourable safety profile of our COVID-19 vaccine across adolescent and adult populations.”

More about the analysis in Adolescents

The updated analysis of Phase 3 clinical trial in individuals of ages 12 through 15, according to the drugmakers, was conducted in accordance with guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for all companies investigating COVID vaccines to review safety and efficacy at crucial milestones. Since data through up to six months after the primary vaccination series are required for a licence, they were collected during the study from November 2020 to September 2021.

The trial participants were 2,228, and the results from the analysis confirmed the previously released data and demonstrate strong protection against COVID-19. The official release noted that out of the 30 confirmed symptomatic cases of Coronavirus infection in the trial with and without evidence of prior infection, “30 cases of COVID-19 were in the placebo group and 0 cases were in the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine group, corresponding to vaccine efficacy of 100%.”

Image: Unsplash/PTI