Pfizer Expands COVID Vaccine Trials For Kids Under 12; Enrollment Of 6-month Old Kids Soon

Pfizer has revealed that it is expanding testing of its COVID-19 vaccine in children younger than 12. This comes after the first-step study in a small number of young children to test different doses. In addition, Pfizer will also enroll about 4,500 young volunteers at more than 90 sites in the U.S., Finland, Poland and Spain. The vaccine, which is made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech already is authorised for emergency use in anyone 12 and older in the U.S. and European Union.

In order for testing, the enrollment of children in age group 5 to 11 began earlier this week. As per reports, the youngsters are set to receive two vaccine doses of 10 micrograms each - a third of the teen and adult dose - or dummy shots. Meanwhile, the enrollment of children as young as 6 months will start in a few weeks using an even lower dose, 3 micrograms per shot.

Today begins the Phase 2/3 part of our continuous study of the Pfizer - @BioNTech #COVID19 vaccine in healthy children. This is the next step allowing us to gather data to understand the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine in this group aged 5–11 years. — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) June 8, 2021

Earlier, Britain's regulatory agency had approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for adolescents aged between 12 to 15 years after a “rigorous review”. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on June 4 announced that following a rigorous review of the safety, quality and effectiveness of the vaccine in the mentioned age group, the vaccine had been approved. The trials were conducted on over 2000 children in the age group of 12 to 15. Dr June Raine, Chief Executive at MHRA also informed that comprehensive safety surveillance strategies are also in place for monitoring the safety of UK-approved. Raine added that the surveillance strategy will also include children in the age group of 12 to 15.

“We have carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh any risk. We have in place a comprehensive safety surveillance strategy for monitoring the safety of all UK-approved COVID-19 vaccines and this surveillance will include the 12- to 15-year age group,” said Dr June Raine.

