Pfizer Seeks Covid-19 Vaccine Authorization For 12-15-year Olds In US

New York-based Pfizer and BioNTech SE of Germany have asked the United States Food and Drug Administration to allow them to use the vaccine on adolescents between 12 to 15 years of age. They have planned to request a similar ruling from other regulatory authorities worldwide. The preliminary results showed that the vaccine was safe in blocking infections.

According to the press release, these data from the Phase 3 trial in adolescents from 12 to 15 years of age with or without prior evidence of COVID-19 infection showed 100 per cent efficacy. The participants showed robust antibody response after vaccination with the COVID-19 Vaccine. The drug companies have made the request based on data from phase three of adolescents who are 12 to 25 years of age.

The companies in a statement said that preliminary results from March 31 from the phase 3 trial in this age group found the vaccine safe and 100 per cent effective in blocking infections. They said side effects were consistent with those from testing of volunteers ages 16 to 25. In this analysis, the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine(BNT162b2) was well tolerated with side effects. It was consistent with those observed in participants between 16 to 25 years of age. All participants in the trial will continue to be monitored The participants aged between 12 to 15 years will be monitored for two years. They would see if the second dose of vaccine would cause any safety issue for the children.

Meanwhile, Pfizer/BioNTech on March 31 said that their vaccine showed 100 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 in 12-15 years old. According to a press release, in the Phase 3 trial of 2,260 participants ages 12 to 15 in the US, the vaccines demonstrated strong antibody responses one month after the second dose. While the vaccine has already been authorised in the US for emergency use in people 16 and older, the company now plans to submit the data to the US FDA as soon as possible for expanded EUA of the two-dose vaccine.

