Pfizer Seeks US Administration's Nod To Vaccinate Children Aged 5 To 11

In a major step towards inoculating young children, Pfizer has sought the permission of the US administration to approve its COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. Pfizer and BioNTech group has officially submitted their request to the US FDA for authorisation of COVID vaccine for younger kids. The United States Food and Drug Administration will make the decision over the vaccination of children aged between 5 to 11, according to The Associated Press.

Authorisation of vaccine for kids aged between 5 to 11

If the vaccine is authorised, approximately 28 million children will be vaccinated, according to AP. Pfizer in a tweet announced that Pfizer and BioNTech group has submitted their request to US FDA for authorisation of COVID vaccine for children aged between 5 to 11. Pfizer, in another tweet, mentioned that the new COVID cases had been reported in children, the submission would play an important part in combatting COVID. They also showcased the data of the COVID cases in children which mentioned that there has been a 7 per cent increase in the number of child COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Furthermore, Pfizer in their tweet said that children represent 16 per cent of the cumulative COVID cases.

UPDATE: We and @BioNTech_Group officially submitted our request to @US_FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to <12. pic.twitter.com/72Z2HXlkOx — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) October 7, 2021

With new cases in children in the U.S. continuing to be at a high level, this submission is an important step in our ongoing effort against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/5QCRwfYbR5 — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) October 7, 2021

The US FDA will make the decision over the vaccination of children and an independent expert panel will hold a public debate on the evidence on 26 October. Pfizer and BioNTech stated that their research has shown that younger children should get one-third of the vaccine dose that is given to all other people. After the vaccination, children aged between 5 to 11 will developed antibody levels same as the teens and young adults that have been inoculated with regular COVID shot. As per the AP report, Pfizer studied the lower dose of vaccine in 2,268 volunteers who were aged between 5 to 11. The report further stated there was no serious side effect on volunteers aged between 5 to 11. According to The Associated Press, many parents and pediatricians have concerns for the protection of children aged below 12.

