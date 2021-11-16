Pfizer Signs Deal To Allow Other Drug Manufacturers To Produce And Sell Its COVID Pill

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. has signed an agreement with Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), a United Nations-backed group to allow other manufacturers to develop its oral antiviral COVID pill. The agreement will allow MPP to facilitate further production and distribution of the antiviral pill, as per the Pfizer press release. The agreement between Pfizer Inc. and MPP will enable all the generic manufacturers to supply its experimental antiviral COVID pill to 95 countries, including all low and middle-income countries.

Pfizer in a statement released on Tuesday, 16 November, announced that the licensing agreement authorises the MPP to facilitate manufacturing of the pills across the world by granting “sub-licenses” to qualified generic drug manufacturers. According to the agreement, the drug companies will be authorised to supply PF-07321332 in combination with ritonavir to 95 countries, which would cover approximately 53% of the world’s population. Under the agreement, Pfizer will not receive royalties on sales in low-income countries and the company will further waive royalties on sales in all countries covered by the agreement while COVID remains a public health emergency.

Pfizer will work with @medspatentpool to make the Pfizer COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate, if approved, available in low- and middle-income countries that make up ~53% of the world’s population. https://t.co/83QBB7lvJZ — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) November 16, 2021

Pfizer-Medicines Patent Pool agreement

Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer in the press release informed that the drugmaker company remains committed to producing scientific breakthroughs that help in ending the COVID pandemic. Furthermore, Bourla mentioned that they must work for people and everyone must have access to scientific breakthroughs irrespective of the region they belong to. Moreover, he highlighted the importance of antiviral treatment in bringing down the severity of the coronavirus infection.

“Pfizer remains committed to bringing forth scientific breakthroughs to help end this pandemic for all people. We believe oral antiviral treatments can play a vital role in reducing the severity of COVID-19 infections, decreasing the strain on our healthcare systems and saving lives,” Albert Bourla said in the press release.

“We must work to ensure that all people –regardless of where they live or their circumstances – have access to these breakthroughs, and we are pleased to be able to work with MPP to further our commitment to equity," Bourla added.

Charles Gore, Executive Director of MPP in the press release stated that the license if approved will play an important part in saving lives in low and middle-income countries. Gore further added, “PF-07321332 is to be taken together with ritonavir, an HIV medicine we know well, as we have had a license on it for many years, and we will be working with generic companies to ensure there is enough supply for both COVID and HIV," as per the Pfizer press release. Gore further stated that they will be working with generic companies to ensure that there is an adequate supply of medicines for both COVID and HIV.

“This license is so important because, if authorized or approved, this oral drug is particularly well-suited for low- and middle-income countries and could play a critical role in saving lives, contributing to global efforts to fight the current pandemic,” Charles Gore said in the press release.

(Image: AP)