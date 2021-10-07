Pfizer Used Human Fetus In Vaccine Program, Claims Whistleblower; Here's All About It

Amid COVID-19 tightening its grip across the globe with vaccination being seen as the only efficient way to tackle the pandemic, Pfizer whistleblower’s stunning revelations regarding the jabs have sent the entire approach into a whirlwind. Melissa Strickler, the former employee for the American drugmaker, Pfizer has claimed that the company not only used human fetal tissue in its COVID-19 vaccination laboratory testing but also called on the employees to keep it a secret. Strickler, while speaking with ‘Project Veritas’ creator James O’Keefe made the claims which were posted on the internet on Wednesday, 6 October.

In the elaborative explosive series by Project Veritas, several other employees of Pfizer have come forward with their claims. However, there has been no official response to the claims that the former or present employees have stated. At one instance during her interview, Strickler stated that she came to Project Veritas because she has “no one else to turn to” when her own company was dishonest with her.

However, it is imminent to note that the creator of Project Veritas, O’Keefe has been banned from Twitter for violating its “platform manipulation and spam policy.” The microblogging platform’s April move suggested that he was operating on multiple accounts in an unsanctioned manner, as per the Tech Crunch report. Notably, all clips of Strickler of Project Veritas’ investigative series about the COVID-19 vaccine are being labelled on Twitter as “misleading.”

Who is Melissa Strickler?

Melissa Strickler worked as the quality insurance and quality control manager at Pfizer, the US drugmaker that is presently the developer of one of the leading vaccines against Coronavirus and is being rolled out in several nations. She rose to fame on the internet by leaking the executive emails that speak volumes about the suppression of employees regarding COVID-19 vaccination information given to the public. She featured in the fifth video in Project Veritas’ COVID vaccine investigative series, with a sit-down interview with O’Keefe.

Even though she doesn’t have a Wikipedia page of her own as of now, her claims have been making rounds across social media platforms, some of which are labelled ‘misleading’ on Twitter. However, O’Keefe who still has an active account on Instagram has posted multiple posts about Pfizer whistleblower and her leaked internal emails from Pfizer’s Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Director of Worldwide Research discussing COVID Vaccine.

Melissa Strickler, Pfizer Insider and Manufacturing Quality Auditor said, “They’re being so deceptive in their emails, it’s almost like it is in the final vaccine. It just made me not trust it.”

She added, “I came to Project Veritas because “I have no one else to turn to when my own company won’t be honest with me. What I was told to do was to trust Project Veritas and to go with you guys by lawmakers, by lawyers.”

What do the leaked emails say?

One of Strickler’s shocking claims supported by the so-called leaked internal emails shows how Pfizer’s Chief Scientific Officer, Philip Dormitzer admitted usage of aborted fetus tissue in the vaccine program. However, Dormitzer called on the employees to stick with the ‘polished’ narrative that excluded any mention of the aborted fetal tissue.

“HEK293T cells, used for the IVE assay, are ultimately derived from an aborted fetus,” Dormitzer said, as per the emails posted by Project Veritas. “On the other hand, the Vatican doctrinal committee has confirmed that they consider it acceptable for Pro-Life believers to be immunized. Pfizer’s official statement couches the answer well and is what should be provided in response to an outside inquiry.”

Additionally, Strickler also leaked a separate email from Vanessa Gelman, who serves as Pfizer’s Senior Director of Worldwide Research. Gelman encouraged the Pfizer employees to be cautious while talking about the human fetal cells in the vaccine program of the American drugmaker.

“From the perspective of corporate affairs, we want to avoid having the information on fetal cells floating out there,” Gelman said.

“The risk of communicating this right now outweighs any potential benefit we could see, particularly with general members of the public who may take this information and use it in ways we may not want out there. We have not received any questions from policymakers or media on this issue in the last few weeks, so we want to avoid raising this if possible,” she said.

Meanwhile, in another email, Gelman reiterated being secretive about the same information. She said, “We have been trying as much as possible to not mention the fetal cell lines…One or more cell lines with an origin that can be traced back to human fetal tissue have been used in laboratory tests associated with the vaccine program.”

