Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Can Be Stored At Refrigerator Temperature For A Month: US FDA

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can be stored at refrigerator temperatures for up to a month, US health regulator FDA announced on May 19. According to a press release, the US Food and Drug Administration said that it had made the decision based on a review of recent data submitted by Pfizer and will allow vials of the vaccines to be stored in the refrigerator at 2-8 degree Celsius (35-46 degrees Fahrenheit) for up to one month. FDA also added that this change is expected to help the distribution of the shot and make it widely available to the American people.

Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said, “Making COVID-19 vaccines widely available is key to getting people vaccinated and bringing the pandemic to an end. Pfizer Inc. submitted data to the FDA to support storage of undiluted, thawed vials of its COVID-19 vaccine for up to one month at refrigerator temperatures”.

Marks added, “This change should make this vaccine more widely available to the American public by facilitating the ability of vaccine providers, such as community doctors’ offices, to receive, store and administer the vaccine”.

The US FDA’s latest announcement comes after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the storage of the Pfizer vaccine in fridges for up to a month. This can help in extending the jab's lifespan in EU nations. Earlier, the EMA approved the vaccine's storage at between -25 to -15 degrees Celsius for a maximum period of two weeks. The vaccine's easier storage conditions can help in boosting the EU's rollout of the jab.

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Manufactured by Pfizer, the BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is an mRNA vaccine. These vaccines do not contain any virus particles, which means that they don't contain weakened or dead parts of a virus or bacterium, and just deliver mRNA to your body's cells by lipid nanoparticles. The mRNA instructs the cells to generate the spike protein found on the surface of the novel coronavirus that initiates infection and spurs an immune response, including the generation of antibodies specific to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

As per the company, there are 'remote chances' that the vaccine could cause a severe allergic reaction, but if it does, it would usually occur within a few minutes to one hour after getting a dose of the vaccine. Some of the signs of a severe allergic reaction can include difficulty in breathing, swelling of face and throat, a fast heartbeat, a bad rash all over your body, or dizziness and weakness. Injection site pain, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, and fever are some other, general side-effects witnessed in the case of this vaccine.

(Image: FDA/AP)

