Pfizer's Vizimpro, Two Other FDA Approved Drugs Inhibit COVID-19 In Lungs: Report

Ever since coronavirus infection crossed international borders, researchers have been in the quest of existing drugs that might be repurposed to fight the virus. Now, in a breakthrough, a team of experts from the University of Pennsylvania, have touted three medicines that could be used to cure the respiratory infection. The study that was published in Cell report Said that it inhibits virus in respiratory cells

As a part of their research, scientists screened 3,059 existing drugs in several cell types, including those in the respiratory tract to see if they could inhibit SARS-CoV-2 without causing toxicity. Out of the analysed, they found nine existing drugs to be particularly effective in the human air passage. Further, out of them, they found three that have already been approved by the FDA- Pfizer’s lung cancer drug Vizimpro (dacomitinib), the antibiotic salinomycin and cyclosporine, a drug used to prevent rejection in organ transplant patients.

In the aftermath, the researchers went to demonstrate that cyclosporine worked against COVID in all of the cell types. For this purpose, they tested the drug-using two different mechanisms. Following this, they found that it inhibits cyclophilins, which are enzymes the virus needs to thrive, while also tamping down the inflammatory response that can be deadly in some patients.

Pfizer starts trials for COVID drug

Meanwhile, Pfizer has started early-stage clinical trials of an "investigational, oral antiviral drug for Covid-19." According to reports in the US media, the company discovered that this new candidate has shown "potent in vitro antiviral activity" against the virus that causes Covid-19, as well as the activity against coronaviruses. This has motivated the scientists and doctors at Pfizer to study the 'under testing oral drug' that it says can address future pandemics.

Pfizer's chief scientific officer Mikael Dolsten said "Prevention using vaccines and targeted treatment for those who contract Covid-19, both are necessary to tackle the ongoing pandemic. Looking at the mutating SARS Cov-2 its continued global impact, it appears likely that it will be critical to have access to therapeutic options both now and beyond the coronavirus pandemic."

Image Credits: @f7photo/Unsplash