Philadelphia Senator Turns Up In Basketball 'shorts' To Greet US President Biden

Senator John Fetterman, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, donned basketball attire on Saturday to welcome United States (US) President Joe Biden in Philadelphia. Notably, while addressing the media, he encountered some verbal stumbling.

Sporting baggy shorts, sneakers, and a light blue hoodie, Senator John Fetterman experienced difficulty pronouncing words like "delegation" and "infrastructure" during a garbled one-minute statement. This occurred after President Biden's visit to the collapsed I-95 overpass, which has caused significant traffic disruptions in the northeast.

Biden is greeted in Pennsylvania by Democrat politicians — including Senator John Fetterman, who showed up wearing basketball shorts and a hoodie pic.twitter.com/s7lKSqUtjJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

“This is a president that is committed to infructure,” said 53-year-old Fetterman who is reportedly grappling with the effects of a stroke he suffered last May as he campaigned for his Senate seat.

Biden, he said, “is here to commit to work with the governor and the delegadation to make sure that we get this fixed quick, fast, as well, too.”

The freshman senator also praised Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, calling it “the jewel, kind of a law, of the infra, infration, infriction bill that is gonna make sure that there’s bridges like this all across America getting rebuilt.”

Biden, however, did not react to Fetterman’s stumble with words in his one-minute speech.

Watch the video:

FETTERMAN: "[Biden] is here to commit to work with the governor and the delegadation to make sure that we get this fixed quick, fast, as well, too. This is a president that is committed to infructure, yeah, and then on top of that the jewel kind of a law of the infration." pic.twitter.com/9kBdp9MKK7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

“A real show of farce,” a Twitter user wrote.

During a Senate Environment Committee meeting on Wednesday, Senator John Fetterman faced difficulties while discussing the accident after being invited to speak by committee chairman Senator Tom Carper (D-Del).

“Uh no, I – uh, would just, um, really like to, you know — the 95, 95, 95. You know?” Fetterman began, later calling I-95 a “major atery” for the nation.