Phone Catches Fire On US Flight; 128 Passengers, 6 Crew Members Evacuated Safely

Alaska Airlines flight had carried out emergency evacuation at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday evening after a passenger's mobile caught fire minutes after the flight touch-down the runway. According to media reports, the passenger was using a Samsung smartphone. However, no one was injured seriously during the incident, informed the airport officials. The report also said that Alaska Airlines, with 128 passengers and six crew members, took off from New Orleans and was scheduled to land in Seattle in the evening. Though the flight landed safely, an abrupt fire forced the airport authorities to evacuate the passengers quickly. Have a look at the social media post:

Just talked with a passenger on Alaska Airlines flight 751, where a fire broke out in the plane after landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. A passenger’s cell phone caught on fire, an Alaska Airlines official tells @KIRO7Seattle . We’re live at SeaTac at 11. pic.twitter.com/qeNHq4g17Z — Kevin Ko (@NewsWithKevin) August 24, 2021

Phone burned beyond identification: Spokesperson

While speaking to The Seattle Times, spokesman for the Port of Seattle, Perry Copper said that the gadget was determined to be Samsung A21. "After much digging, I can inform you that the phone was burned beyond identification," said the spokesman for the Port of Seattle. "But, during a conversation with one of our Port of Seattle Police officers, the traveller volunteered the phone was a Samsung Galaxy A21. Again, we could not validate it by seeing at the remains of the gadget," Cooper added. Meanwhile, in a statement released on the microblogging site, the airport authority said that the fire was contained, and passengers and crew were evacuated from the aircraft. The airport authority also confirmed that the passengers were evacuated safely and had no impact on airport operations.

Earlier this evening, POSFD responded to a report of a fire in the cargo hold of Alaska Airlines Flight 751. Upon arrival, the fire was contained and passengers and crew were evacuated from the aircraft. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/rY2cFgrmUH — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) August 24, 2021

No impacts on airport operations

"Earlier this evening, POSFD responded to a report of a fire in the cargo hold of Alaska Airlines Flight 751. Upon arrival, the fire was contained and passengers and crew were evacuated from the aircraft," tweeted Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. "Passengers were transported by bus to the terminal, some with minor injuries. The aircraft was towed to a gate and there were no impacts to airport operations," it added. Later, a passenger, who was reportedly travelling on the same flight posted photographs and videos on social media saying the flight attendants were quick to respond to the incident. "I believe one person sitting beside them might have minor injuries," wrote the passenger.

However, the South Korean electronics giant did not react to the incident.

Image Credit: @AlaskaAir/Twitter