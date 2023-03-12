Last Updated:

Pics: Atmospheric River Floods California Towns, Brings Rain & Snow As Evacuations Ordered

The atmospheric river, known as a “Pineapple Express” because it brought warm subtropical moisture across the Pacific from near Hawaii, has been melting.

More than 9,000 California residents are under evacuation orders as a new atmospheric river brought heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, swelling rivers and creeks and flooding major highways.

In Santa Cruz County, a creek bloated by rain destroyed a portion of Main Street in Soquel, a town of 10,000 people, isolating several neighborhoods.

A homeless person with a blanket soaked in rain walks past a mural depicting Hollywood legends in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 10, 2023.

Adrian Mijares tightens his rain gear as he fills sandbags at a city corporation yard in preparation for a storm in Santa Rosa. County authorities asked the town’s residents to stay indoors.

Evacuations were ordered in nearby Watsonville where creek water spilled over and filled roadways with several feet of water, threatening dozens of homes with flooding.

Sonoma County Fire's Eric Gromala guides a woman to safety after her vehicle stalled out in deep floodwater on Eastside Road near Forestville, California on Friday.

Caltrans crews work by a flooded section of Interstate 580 in Oakland, California. There were also flash floods in Kernville, another foothill town in Kern County.

Members of a Cal Fire crew clear snow off the roof of the town's post office after a series of storms on March 8, 2023, in Crestline, California. 

In this drone view is a collapsed roof at Peet's Coffee & Tea distribution warehouse in East Oakland. A man was killed, and a woman was injured in the incident which occurred after heavy rains.

Lake Oroville, home to the nation's tallest dam, has so much water that officials on Friday opened the dam's spillways for the first time since 2019. The reservoir's water has risen 180 feet.

