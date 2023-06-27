Pizzeria Mayhem: NYC's Crackdown On Cool-and-wood Fired Ovens Receives Major Backlash

The American land of Pizza, New York City, could be forced to change its way after a new city rule has the potential to cause a major hindrance in the traditional ways the city’s Pizzerias make Pizza. The New York City Department of Environmental Protection has drafted a new rule that would order eateries using old-baking methods to slash their carbon emissions by up to 75%. The newly proposed rule has received a major backlash from several New Yorkers including Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

According to The New York Post, the new rule in question could require pizzerias with ovens installed prior to 2016 to buy emission-control equipment. The aim of the proposed law is to cut down on the harmful emissions and pollutants generated by making pizza the traditional way. “All New Yorkers deserve to breathe healthy air and wood and coal-fired stoves are among the largest contributors of harmful pollutants in neighborhoods with poor air quality,” DEP spokesman Ted Timbers said in a statement Sunday. “This common-sense rule, developed with restaurant and environmental justice groups, requires a professional review of whether installing emission controls is feasible,” he further added.

However, these devices are expensive causing a heavy burden on the restaurant owners. One owner of the Brooklyn's joint told The New York Post that he has already spent a whopping $20,000 on an air filter system in anticipation of the new mandate. A city official told the American news outlet that under 100 restaurants could be impacted by the law since several restaurants in the country use cool-and-wood fired ovens to create delicious and world-famous Pizzas.

The law received backlash from New Yorkers and Elon Musk

Moments after the law was proposed it received a heavy backlash from the New Yorkers. Among the critiques of the proposed bill was Twitter CEO Elon Musk. “This is utter bs. It won’t make a difference to climate change,” the Tesla CEO comments in a post about the news on Twitter. Several Republican leaders also jumped on the train and took a similar stance to that of Musk. “We will save the planet by putting 9 or 10 fantastic #NYC pizzerias out of business! Gunna really changes things, you guys!” NYC Council Republican Leader, Joe Borelli wrote on Twitter. Democrat-turned-Republican Councilman Ari Kagan also commented on the law and bashed the Democrats. “Socialist Democrats believe Totonno’s pizza in Coney Island is a bigger threat to public safety than their defund NYPD and pro-criminal policies. We will stop them and this insanity,” Kagan wrote on Twitter.

Socialist Democrats believe Totonno’s pizza in Coney Island is a bigger threat to public safety than their defund NYPD and pro-criminal policies. We will stop them and this insanity. https://t.co/7bOIwNWhW2 — Council Member Ari Kagan (@CMAriKagan47) June 26, 2023

Meanwhile, a video of a New Yorker went viral, in which he can be seen hurling pizzas at the City Hall. He can be seen saying how this legislation can affect the small-scale business that is operating in the city. He can be heard chanting, “Give us Pizza or Give us Death” as he hurled slices of Pizzas inside the government building, he was later interrupted by the police officers stationed in the area. Hence, due to the backlash the future of the legislation, still remains unclear.