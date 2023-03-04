Former US President Donald Trump rolled out a four-minute long video envisioning a new "American standard of living," which according to him, would encompass futuristic cities and flying cars. Trump, who is eyeing the White House for 2024, claimed that significant progress is being made by airlines and automobile manufacturers in achieving air mobility. “Just as the United States led the automotive revolution of the last century, I want to ensure that America, not China, leads this revolution in air mobility,” he said in the clip.

Furthermore, his plan includes the construction of ten futuristic “freedom cities," that would help “create a new American future” and overcome the lack of "boldness" that the United States currently possesses under the Joe Biden administration as the world witnesses widespread unrest and conflicts.

According to Trump, the cities would be as big as the size of Washington, DC. “We should hold a contest to charter up to 10 new cities and award them to the best proposals for development. We’ll actually build new cities in our country again. These freedom cities will reopen the frontier, reignite American imagination, and give hundreds of thousands of young people and other people, all hardworking families, a new shot at home ownership and in fact, the American dream," he said while detailing the plan.

Trump envisions 'Quantum Leap' plan

The 76-year-old committed to the big promises just a day before his address at the Conservative Political Action Conference in the Washington, DC. The latest proposal only adds to the other promises he has made since he announced his 2024 presidential bid in November, such as a stricter foreign policy stance and stronger domestic energy production.

While Trump's proposal may sound ambitious, it lacks details. The former president, throughout the video, was unable to elucidate how the US would achieve the futuristic goals while it already grapples with issues such as inflation and geopolitical threats. According to CNN, Trump's plan also includes three other goals- increasing tariffs on imported goods, offering something known as "baby bonuses" to families to “help launch a new baby boom," and completely revamping “ugly” buildings, parks, and public spaces. Furthermore, he vowed to construct “towering monuments to our true American heroes.”