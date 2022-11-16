Plane Carrying Over 50 Dogs Crashes On Golf Course In US, 300 Gallons Of Fuel Leaked

An airplane carrying three people and over 50 dogs met with an accident on the golf course in eastern Wisconsin Tuesday morning, reported The Kansas City Star. Lake Country Fire and Rescue responded shortly after 9 am to the call at the Western Lakes Golf Club, approximately 15 miles west of Milwaukee. After the arrival of the first rescue team, it was found that the twin-engine small plane landed on the back green of the Western Lakes Golf Course and stopped on the third hole. The plane was "significantly damaged," the airline confirmed, per the publication.

Plane carrying over 50 dogs crashes on Golf Course in US; No casualty reported

When the plane came down, the wings got stuck between two trees before coming to a stop. More than 300 gallons of fuel leaked from the wreckage, the outlet reported. "This was a relatively catastrophic landing where they went through trees," said Matthew Haerter, who is the assistant chief at Lake Country Fire and Rescue.

"The wings actually came off of the aircraft, and then they came to rest several hundred feet after where they originally tried to place the aircraft," he added.

All three people on board suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital, and a total of 53 dogs were given shelter by a non-profit organization. Notably, the plane was heading to Waukesha, and it took off from New Orleans to deliver 53 dogs to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha. Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Association and the National Transportation Safety Board have ordered a probe into the matter.

After the crash, the staff sprung into action and pulled the three passengers from the plane and also gathered the dogs in their crates. The publication noted that a few crates were damaged, but the crew members managed to provide shelter to the dogs.

Image: Unsplash/Representative