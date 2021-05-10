Plane Crashes Into Sea Right Behind Woman Having A Maternity Photoshoot, See Pics

In a terrifying incident, a WWII plane crashed into the sea just a little away from a pregnant mother while she was having her maternity photo shoot in Florida. Kristan Othersen was showing off her 30-week bump with her boyfriend, Kyle Johnson on the very famous Cocoa Beach when the incident took place. Various images from the incident have emerged on social media and gone viral. According to the reports by The Daily Mail, the TBM Avenger was taking part in a nearby airshow.

“The TBM Avenger performing in the warbird parade had a mechanical issue and the pilot was able to bring the plane down close to the shore. Rescue Personnel were immediately on the scene and the pilot is okay”, read a statement by Cocoa Beach Air Show.

Plane crashes at Cocoa Beach

Fortunately the pilot is safe and the crash did not hurt any of the visitors on the plane. According to the reports by The Independent, Amber Ditmer, mother of Kristan said that her daughter wanted to take maternity photos at the beach and they were there for 10 minutes and her 14-year-old Miya was in the water and pointed at a plane coming in really low. This is when Amber started taking pictures as the plane kept getting lower and lower. She further said that she assumed that there was going to be a trick. However, soon the plane started going into the water.

Ameriza avión en la playa.

Hace un par de horas se reportó un amerizaje de emergencia de un Grumman TBF Avenger.

La aeronave participaba en el Show Aéreo de Cocoa Beach, en Florida,USA, cuando sufrió un problema mecánico que la obligó a aterrizar en el agua.

📸: Amber Ditmer. pic.twitter.com/1SMOWEDNCm — Nueve Voces. (@9voces) April 19, 2021

The family was in a state of shock as the pilot did not appear to be coming out of the plane. Recalling the incident, Amber said that it took a few minutes before they could actually see the pilot. She added that he had to keep his headset dry. According to the reports by Daily Mail, Amber termed it as 'traumatizing', as she said that she thought there would be someone under the plane.

IMAGE: Twitter/@9voces