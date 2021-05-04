West Bengal
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
Assam
Puducherry
WEST BENGAL
LATEST TRENDS
-
294
LIVE TRENDS
EXIT POLL
2016 RESULTS
UPDATED:
Last Updated:

'Please Reconsider': Bill And Melinda Gates Announce Divorce, Netizens Speculate Reason

"Why divorce Bill Gates? Just like you have solved many world problems, you can also solve this one," one commented. "Makes me so sad," said another.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Bill

(Image Credit: AP) 


 After Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates announced on Monday that he and his wife Melinda were ending their marriage after 27 years, the internet was left baffled and confused. "We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple,” Bill Gates, who co-chairs the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation a health and development charity told his audience base in an official announcement. "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the couple each said in a joint statement posted on their Twitter feed. The news triggered a slew of viewpoints as people largely speculated the cause for the couple so long married abruptly ending their relationship

“We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life,” Gates told the internet. Many instantly got curious with the announcement declaring sadly that the tech mogul’s marriage has encountered an error. Singles meanwhile lamented that it is the Gates that ended up a divorce that has now cast doubts on the success of the marriage despite being rich and influential. Many shared Bill and Melinda Gates’ son Rory's video statement regarding his parents' divorce as internet collectively attempted to figure out what could have happened. 

Internet speculate the reason

"Why divorce Bill Gates? This divorce will affect the world negatively, please reconsider. Just like you have solved many world problems, you can also solve this one. Don't follow your fragile hearts: reason together," a netizen commented. Several such reactions poured on Twitter as the couple filed a petition for divorce in King County, Washington to dissolve their wedding. "Their divorce could impact Wall Street, Philanthropy, Technology, Business, Public Health, and Education," one other said. "Bill Gates and his wife getting a divorce after 27 years shows you the human part of us all. Sometimes it not all that rosy, we may fall out of love and it happens nothing last forever just cherish the best part of it while it lasts," one other stated. 

READ | Bill Gates says COVID pandemic will end by 2022, world will be 'completely back to normal'

 

READ | Bill Gates 'betting on total collapse of Bitcoin' as cryptocurrency slumps: Analysts
READ | Bill Gates says no to sharing COVID vaccine formulas with developing nations
READ | Bill Gates and Melinda Gates decide to end their marriage, issue statement
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND