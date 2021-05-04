'Please Reconsider': Bill And Melinda Gates Announce Divorce, Netizens Speculate Reason

After Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates announced on Monday that he and his wife Melinda were ending their marriage after 27 years, the internet was left baffled and confused. "We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple,” Bill Gates, who co-chairs the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation a health and development charity told his audience base in an official announcement. "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the couple each said in a joint statement posted on their Twitter feed. The news triggered a slew of viewpoints as people largely speculated the cause for the couple so long married abruptly ending their relationship

“We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life,” Gates told the internet. Many instantly got curious with the announcement declaring sadly that the tech mogul’s marriage has encountered an error. Singles meanwhile lamented that it is the Gates that ended up a divorce that has now cast doubts on the success of the marriage despite being rich and influential. Many shared Bill and Melinda Gates’ son Rory's video statement regarding his parents' divorce as internet collectively attempted to figure out what could have happened.

Internet speculate the reason

"Why divorce Bill Gates? This divorce will affect the world negatively, please reconsider. Just like you have solved many world problems, you can also solve this one. Don't follow your fragile hearts: reason together," a netizen commented. Several such reactions poured on Twitter as the couple filed a petition for divorce in King County, Washington to dissolve their wedding. "Their divorce could impact Wall Street, Philanthropy, Technology, Business, Public Health, and Education," one other said. "Bill Gates and his wife getting a divorce after 27 years shows you the human part of us all. Sometimes it not all that rosy, we may fall out of love and it happens nothing last forever just cherish the best part of it while it lasts," one other stated.

That’s incredibly shocking. Everything I’ve ever seen has shown their deep appreciation and love for one another. I hope they find what they need. — Jonathan Dunnett (@JonathanDunnett) May 4, 2021

The Bill and Melinda Gates divorce makes me sad. — Bob Sutton (@work_matters) May 3, 2021

Thanks to @BillGates & @melindagates for the great health breakthroughs Nigeria has had via their BMGF...I hope their divorce doesn't bring this good work to an end. All the best in their new lives post divorce. Couldn't have been an easy decisionðŸ‘ŒðŸ½ https://t.co/qBWymcfzA8 — Eno Usoroh MD (@Ekybabe) May 4, 2021

Really sad to hear the divorce of @BillGates and @melindagates. Well it is what it is. I wish them all the best in the future. #billgatesdivorce #BillGates — lol (@Abdul_Moeez4) May 4, 2021

Shocking news comes from @Microsoft founder couple @BillGates & @melindagates

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates said on Monday that they have decided to divorce, unnerving the philanthropic world. pic.twitter.com/IiVPjEVinR — Monowar Hussain (@Monowartlp) May 3, 2021

I can't appreciate that. I used to believe that @TonyRobbins and @BillGates have very beautiful lives as a couple l, but it's really sad to know this.#BillMelinda #Divorce #BillGates https://t.co/Kc8b8ZVqYu — á—©á’ªI (@iamabdul_ch) May 3, 2021

Oh no. Deeply upsetting. — Shannon Huffman Polson, Speaker, Author, Veteran (@ABorderLife) May 3, 2021