PM Modi & US VP Kamala Harris Issue Joint Address; Talk COVID, Climate Change & Democracy

On day-1 of his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the US. This was the first-ever person-to-person meeting between Vice President Kamala Harris and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two world leaders had earlier had a telephonic conversation when India was grappling with the second wave of the COVID-19.

'US proud to have extended support to India during the second wave of COVID-19': VP Kamala Harris

Welcoming Prime Minister Modi to the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris in a joint media briefing after their meeting highlighted the 'noticeable, ever-deepening ties' between India and the US. Citing history, Kamala Harris added that whenever the two countries have come together they have found each other stronger than ever before in the international community.

Talking about their last conversation, Kamala Harris remembered telling PM Modi how the world had become dependent in times of COVID. "India then, acted as a vital source of vaccine for other countries," the US Vice President recounted, moving on to describe the time when India was hit by the second wave. "At that time, the US was very proud to support India in its need and responsibility to vaccinate its people," she added.

Kamala Harris also took the opportunity to welcome India's announcement that it will be able to resume vaccinate export. Taking cognizance of India's vaccination domestically, the US Vice President added, "It is to note that India is currently vaccinating approx 10 million people a day."

Next on the list was the issue of climate change. "We all know that India takes climate change very seriously, just like the US. For this, the partnership between the US and India will have a very long-lasting effect. I look forward to discussing these issues with you at length," the US Vice President said.

The other topic which the US Vice President said she wanted to discuss with PM Modi was that of 'democracy'. Pointing out that democracy is in danger all across the world, Kamala Harris said "It is pertinent for both the countries that no matter how many challenges come before us, we will prove that democracy can deal with it."

'India is grateful to the US for support': PM Modi

Beginning his address by thanking the US for the warm welcome he got in the country, PM Modi at length described the conversation he had with Kamala Harris a few months back. "At the time, when India was grappling through the second wave of COVID-19, you extended a helping hand to the country," PM Modi said, expressing that India will always be grateful for that. "We can't forget how the government of the US, the US corporate sector as well as the Indian community came together to support India," PM Modi added.

Lauding Kamala Harris and Joe Biden for taking initiative in all spheres be it climate change or COVID-19 pandemic, he called India the country's natural partner. "India and America are natural partners; we have similar values, geopolitical interests, and our coordination and cooperation is also increasing," PM Modi said, also underlining the strong people-to-people connection between the two countries.

In the end, hailing her election as America's VP as 'historic', PM Modi noted that Kamala Harris was an inspiration to the world while extending an invite to the Indian-origin leader.