PM Modi Concludes 3-day US State Visit After Adding 'momentum To India-US Friendship'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his momentous and inaugural state visit to the United States on Friday (local time), leaving behind a trail of significant achievements and strengthened ties between India and its strategic partner. The action-packed three-day visit witnessed the signing of major agreements and collaborations across sectors such as technology, semiconductors, critical minerals, telecommunications, space, and Artificial Intelligence.

Arriving in New York City on June 20, Prime Minister Modi embarked on a whirlwind series of engagements and interactions aimed at enhancing the friendship between India and the United States. The visit proved fruitful as numerous significant deals were struck, paving the way for increased cooperation and mutual benefits.

After boarding 'Air India One' for his departure, PM Modi took to Twitter, expressing his gratitude and summarising the key highlights of his visit. "Concluding a very special USA visit, where I got to take part in numerous programmes and interactions aimed at adding momentum to the India-USA friendship," the Prime Minister tweeted.

PM Modi also shared a glimpse of his entire US visit such as participating in a Yoga session at the United Nations headquarters in New York, receiving a ceremonial welcome at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC, being warmly welcomed by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House for a private dinner, and delivering a historic address to the US Congress. The visit was further adorned by a State Dinner hosted in PM Modi's honour at the White House.

The Prime Minister emphasised the significance of the India-US relationship, underlining the joint commitment to working together for the betterment of the world. "Our nations will keep working together to make our planet a better place for the coming generations," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Significance of PM Modi's visit

The successful visit highlighted the growing strategic partnership between India and the United States, with both countries solidifying their cooperation across various sectors.

In the tech sector, Micron Technology will invest over $800 million to establish a $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly-and-test facility in India, strengthening semiconductor supply chains. India has also joined the Minerals Security Partnership to develop sustainable critical energy minerals supply chains. The countries have launched public-private Joint Task Forces for advanced telecommunications and signed the Artemis Accords for space exploration. Additionally, a Joint Indo-US Quantum Coordination Mechanism has been established, and research collaborations in emerging technologies have been announced.

In the defence sector, General Electric (GE) proposed joint production of the F414 Jet Engine in India. India intends to procure armed MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAVs, enhancing its intelligence capabilities. Agreements have been made for ship repair and the establishment of the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X). A defence industrial cooperation roadmap will facilitate the co-production of advanced defence systems and collaborative research.

Visa policies have also been addressed, with the US Department of State launching a pilot to adjudicate domestic renewals of certain work visas for Indian nationals. The United States plans to open new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, while India will open its consulate in Seattle and announce two new consulates in the US. Additionally, the US will join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, and an Indian Ocean Dialogue will be held to promote regional coordination.

These deals and initiatives demonstrate the growing partnership between India and the United States, spanning technology, defence, diplomacy, and regional cooperation. They signify a commitment to shared goals and mutual benefits, fostering innovation, economic growth, and sustainable development.