PM Modi Gets Grand Welcome Upon Landing In Washington | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington DC on June 21 to a grand welcome, kicking off the second leg of his highly anticipated visit to the United States. His flight landed at Washington's Joint base Andrews at 1:20 PM (EST). Members of the Indian diaspora welcomed him. PM Modi walked towards the people who were waiting for him and shook hands with them. Many people showered flower petals on him. Members of the Indian diaspora were in a jovial mood.

His tentative itinerary is packed with high-level meetings, engagements, and significant events aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and exploring opportunities for collaboration between the two nations. PM Modi commenced his US trip by landing in New York on June 20th. On June 21st, he met various business and thought leaders. The discussions focused on forging stronger partnership between India and the US. The highlight of PM Modi's day was his participation in the International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations. On June 21, he joined yoga enthusiasts from around the world to mark this occasion, emphasizing the significance of yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being.

PM slated to meet First Lady

Following the Yoga Day event, PM Modi departed for Washington, D.C., where he was warmly received. In the evening, he will accompany US' First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to an event focusing on skilled development, highlighting the importance of vocational training and empowering individuals with essential skills for economic advancement.

Later in the night, PM Modi will have a private dinner with the Bidens, further strengthening the personal rapport and fostering a deeper understanding between the two leaders.

On the third day (22nd June) of his visit, PM Modi will be accorded a State Ceremonial Welcome, underscoring the significance of the diplomatic ties between India and the United States. This will be followed by delegation talks, aimed at discussing a range of issues of mutual interest and exploring avenues for collaboration in various sectors. Later in the afternoon, PM Modi will address a joint sesssion of the US Congress. The day will conclude with a grand ceremonial state dinner, symbolizing the warmth and camaraderie between the two nations.