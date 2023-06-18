PM Modi In Same Club As Nelson Mandela, Winston Churchill: Indian Envoy To US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land in New York on June 21 kickstarting his state visit to the United States. Speaking to Republic, Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, spoke about the significance of the visit and how it is expected to enhance India-US bilateral ties. Prime Minister Modi's tour will entail a state dinner with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. He will also address the US Congress and on another occasion, the Indian diaspora.

3 things you need to know

PM Modi has visited the US six times and met three US Presidents-- Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden-- since 2014.

The trip starting June 21 will be his first state visit, which is the highest form of diplomatic visit at the invitation of the host nation's leader.

Following the US visit, PM Modi will head toward Egypt for the first time.

Indian envoy on significance of state visit

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Indian ambassador to the United States, told Republic that PM Modi's forthcoming US state visit will be historic. "This is an honour for India and for the PM and the PM is going to be the third Indian leader who will be undertaking a state visit in the last 75 years." In course of this visit, PM Modi will also address the US Congress, Sandhu said.

Prime Minister Modi will be the first Indian leader who will be addressing the US Congress twice thereby joining a special club of icons like Nelson Mandela, Winston Churchill and some Israeli leaders, the Indian envoy to the US said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a joint sitting of the US Congress comprising the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Excitement surrounding PM Modi's US visit

Asked about the excitement surrounding PM Modi's arrival in the United States, ambassador Sandhu said, "There is much excitement in the air. You would have seen messages, statements of welcome from governors. Members of the Senate, House, state legislators, industry, academia, think tanks and of course the Indian-American community stretching from across the US from Hawaii to Alaska, all parts of the US. The visit will have a ceremonial as well as a substantive aspect which will complement each other."

What does the PM's visit entail?

As part of the state visit, there will be a ceremonial arrival in the White House with a gun salute and the US military present an Honour of Guard. And then of course there is going to be the official conversation, the ambassador said.

"Another important component is the state dinner. That will be hosted by the President and the First Lady," he further said adding that it will be attended by top US officials and CEO of major American companies. Several big celebrities are also expected to attend the dinner at the White House in Washington DC scheduled on June 22. Prior to heading for Washington, PM Modi will participate in the celebrations of International Yoga Day at the UN Headquarters in New York on June 21. "Incidentally we also have a state lunch which will be hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris (on June 23)," he said.

Explaining how the state visit will impact India-US ties, Ambassador Sandhu said that the bilateral relationship "will touch new highs." Both PM Modi and President Biden are invested in this relationship. This goes back to when President Biden was a senator, Sandhu said. "India is seen as a reliable partner in the global supply chain. No longer will it be a buyer-seller relationship, we are getting into a relationship of co-production, co-development, and co-creation. We are trying to make things correct," he said.