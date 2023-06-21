PM Modi In US | A Look At Indian Premiers Who Addressed US Congress In Past

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22, (Local Time) will create history by becoming the first Indian PM to address the US Congress twice. The Prime Minister touched down in New York on Tuesday, to commence his historic official State visit to the United States. While his itinerary for the visit is filled with several events, his second address to Congress is expected to garner more attention. PM Modi was already part of a small list of Indian Prime Ministers who have given their address to one of the most important governmental institutions of the US. From terrorism to the quest for technological development, Indian Premiers throughout the years have addressed the most poignant issues the world has grappled with over time.

Over the years India-US ties have grown at an exponential rate. From the time when the two nations used to be the distant acquaintances to the years when they signed monumental MoUs, the journey towards these close ties has been a fascinating one. The ties between the two nations were built on tensions after India supported the Non-Alignment Movement amid the raging Cold War between US and USSR. However, things have changed in recent years and both India and US have cooperated in wide-ranging areas such as Defence, technology, health, etc. Before PM Modi commences his grand visit to the United States, let’s take a deep dive into the former Indian PMs who have addressed the US Congress.

5 PMs who addressed the US Congress

Jawaharlal Nehru (1949): On October 13, 1949, after two years of India’s independence Jawaharlal Nehru addressed back-to-back meetings of the House and Senate. “The United States of America is not an unknown country even in far-off, many of us in India and many of us have grown up in admiration of the ideal and objectives which have made this country great, what is required is true. Understanding and appreciation of each other, even where we differ. Out of that understanding grows fruitful cooperation in the pursuit of common ideals,” He said in his address to the US Congress. “You will see that though India may speak to you with a voice that you may not immediately recognise or that may perhaps appear somewhat alien to you, yet in that voice there is a strong resemblance to what you have often heard before," He concluded in his historic speech.

Jawaharlal Nehru makes back-to-back at the US House and Senate, October 13, 1949, Image: CSPAN

Rajiv Gandhi (1985): It was June 13,1985, when Rajiv Gandhi, Nehru’s grandson who had won a major electoral victory the previous year, became the first Indian premier to address a joint meeting of Congress. “The people of India and the United States are not allies in security strategies, but they are friends in larger human causes-freedom, justice, and peace,” Gandhi stated in his speech. “India is an old country but a young nation; and like the young everywhere, we are impatient. I am young, and I have a dream. I dream of an India--strong, independent, self-reliant, and in the forefront and front rank of the nations of the world in the service of mankind,” Gandhi proclaimed in his speech. During his visit, US and India boost their ties in the field of technology.

Rajiv Gandhi addresses the US Congress, June 13 1985, Image: CSPAN

P.V. Narasimha Rao (1994): On May 18, 1994, a few years after the collapse of the Soviet Union and after having introduced a wave of economic reforms, P.V. Narasimha Rao addressed Congress. "As India stands poised to contribute to global prosperity and peace in the next century, we look forward to continuing our partnership with America and with the American people,” Rao said in his address to the US Congress. “We are now in the closing years of a century ravaged by war, made heroic by the scientific intellectual and creative attainments of man, and feeble by want and deprivation, and yet made strong by our collective capacity to identify solutions that had eluded us in the past,” Rao said as he concluded his statement with hope of a boost in economic ties between the US and India.

P.V. Narasimha Rao, addresses the US Congress, May 18, 1994, Image: CSPAN

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (2000): In the year 2000, Atal Bihari Vajpayee became India’s first prime minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to address the US Congress. “This display of broad-based bipartisan support for strengthening relations with India is heartening. It is a source of encouragement to both President Clinton and to me, as we work together to infuse a new quality in our ties. I thank you for the near-unique approach that you have adopted towards my country,” Vajpayee stated during his speech. His speech came while India saw conducting nuclear tests and a crisis with Pakistan.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee addresses the US Congress, September 14, 2000, Image: CSPAN

Manmohan Singh (2005): Manmohan Singh, who had just reached a civil nuclear agreement with then President George W. Bush, addressed Congress on July 19, 2005. "In addition to the valves we share as democracies, there is also a convergence in our perceptions of a rapidly transforming global environment, bringing us much closer together now than at any time in the past,” he said. "Democracy is one part of our national endeavour. Development is the other. Openness will not gain popular support if an open society is not a prosperous society... That is why we must transform India's economy, to raise the standard of living of all of our people and in the process eliminate poverty, ignorance, and disease,” he added.

Manmohan Singh addresses US Congress July 19, 2005, Image: CSPAN

PM Narendra Modi (2016): On June 8 2016, PM Modi made his maiden address at the US Congress. “Engagement between our democracies has been visible in the manner in which our thinkers impacted one another and shaped the course of our societies," PM Modi said during his 2016 address. PM Modi also highlighted the influence of Mahatma Gandhi on Martin Luther King Jr. and promoted a strong relationship between the United States and India focused on cooperation, connectivity, respect for global commons, inclusiveness, and adherence to international rules and norms.

Indian PM Narendra Modi waving from his podium to the member of Congress, Image: House.gov

Overall it will be interesting to see what issues or aspects PM Modi will incorporate in his 2023 address to the US Congress. While PM Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to give an address to the US Congress twice, with this visit, he also became the second Indian PM to be conferred with the US official state visit. The first Indian Prime Minister to get the same status was the former PM Manmohan Singh in 2005.