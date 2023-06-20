PM Modi In US LIVE: Elon Musk Meets PM, Speaks To Republic On Tesla's Entry In India

"Yoga has become the global spirit," said PM Modi as he shared a message ahead of his historic apperance at the United Nations headquarters where he will lead the world in Yoga on the occasion of the International Yoga Day.

Sharing my message on International Day of Yoga. https://t.co/4tGLQ7Jolo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

PM Modi highlighted Yoga's various benefits saying, "through Yoga, we have to end our inner disputes and differences."