PM Modi In US LIVE: Elon Musk Meets PM, Speaks To Republic On Tesla's Entry In India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York to commence his historic state visit to the United States (USA). PM Modi's first state visit to the US is packed with excitement as the Indian premier will lead the world on June 21 on the occasion of the International Yoga Day at the United Nations HQ in New York. He will depart for Washington DC later to meet US President Joe Biden.

PM Modi meets Musk

PM Modi meets Tesla CEO Elon Musk in New York City | Image: PTI

06:46 IST, June 21st 2023
PM Modi shares a message on to commemorate International Day of Yoga

"Yoga has become the global spirit," said PM Modi as he shared a message ahead of his historic apperance at the United Nations headquarters where he will lead the world in Yoga on the occasion of the International Yoga Day.

PM Modi highlighted Yoga's various benefits saying, "through Yoga, we have to end our inner disputes and differences."

06:32 IST, June 21st 2023
Attempting to "develop the strongest possible defence ties" between USA & India: Atul Keshap, USIBC President
06:14 IST, June 21st 2023
WATCH | PM Modi interacts with members of Academics and Think Tank Groups
06:12 IST, June 21st 2023
A boost to India-USA space collaboration? PM Modi meets Neil deGrasse Tyson
05:48 IST, June 21st 2023
WATCH | "I commended India for dealing with Covid very efficiently": essayist Nassim Nicholas Taleb
05:48 IST, June 21st 2023
PM Modi meets Nobel Laureate Paul Romer
05:48 IST, June 21st 2023
PM Modi meets American astrophysicist, author, & science communicator Neil De Grasse Tyson
05:48 IST, June 21st 2023
05:32 IST, June 21st 2023
WATCH | Airplane with banner welcoming PM Modi circles over New York
05:28 IST, June 21st 2023
PM Modi meets Ray Dalio, renowned author & founder of Bridgewater Associates
05:17 IST, June 21st 2023
FIRST VISUALS | PM Modi meets Tesla & SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
05:17 IST, June 21st 2023
WATCH | India has more promise than any large country in the world: Elon Musk
04:50 IST, June 21st 2023
Twitter does not have any choice but to obey local govts: Elon Musk
04:50 IST, June 21st 2023
WATCH: Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks to Republic
04:50 IST, June 21st 2023
Indian Economist Arvind Panagariya speaks exclusively to Republic TV

"The US does not go out out their way, the way they are doing right now for India," said prominent Indian Economist Arvind Panagariya while speaking exclusively to Republic TV.

Indian economist

(Image: Republic)

"No one can stop India's rise in the face of a capable leadership, said Panagariya, highlighting the trade between US & India. 

04:15 IST, June 21st 2023
"Don't want to jump the gun on an announcement": Musk on Tesla's potential entry in India
pointer
PM Modi meets Author and Academic Professor Robert Thurman in NYC
pointer
PM Modi meets prominent Essayist & Professor Nassim Nicholas Taleb in NYC
pointer
BREAKING: Elon Musk speaks to Republic

After a closed door meeting with Prime Minsiter Modi, Elon Musk spoke with Republic and announced that Tesla was coming to India next year.

"I’m coming to India next year. Tesla will invest in India," said Musk.

03:06 IST, June 21st 2023
Tesla & Twitter CEO Elon Musk arrives at NY hotel, set to meet PM Modi
02:48 IST, June 21st 2023
EXCLUSIVE: Republic on ground in NYC - Watch
pointer
The big challenge that confronts India & the US is how to deal with China: Bolton
pointer
It's going to be very interesting to see what comes out of this: Ex-US NSA John Bolton
pointer
A beautiful amalgamation of two countries: Three-time Grammy award-winning musician Ricky Kej
pointer
Sikh community stands behind PM Modi: Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, a member of the Sikh community
pointer
Will Tesla in India be on the cards as PM Modi meets Musk? WATCH LIVE
00:47 IST, June 21st 2023
Hopefully, we will see some forward movement in defence co-production and defence trade: ORF America ED

Dhruva Jaishankar, Executive Director, ORF America, says "It is the first state visit of PM Modi to the United States. The significance of this visit will be to showcase how broad the relationship is and how India and the US are discussing almost every big issue today. Hopefully, we will see some forward movement in defence co-production and defence trade in some critical areas that are very vital to Indian national security"

00:36 IST, June 21st 2023
PM Modi signs young fan's painting: WATCH LIVE

"I'm kind of shocked that he has signed it. It is really cool," says a member of the Indian diaspora as PM Modi signed his painting.

