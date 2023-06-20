PM Modi In US LIVE: Elon Musk Meets PM, Speaks To Republic On Tesla's Entry In India

Quick links:
PM Modi meets Tesla CEO Elon Musk in New York City | Image: PTI
"Yoga has become the global spirit," said PM Modi as he shared a message ahead of his historic apperance at the United Nations headquarters where he will lead the world in Yoga on the occasion of the International Yoga Day.
Sharing my message on International Day of Yoga. https://t.co/4tGLQ7Jolo— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023
PM Modi highlighted Yoga's various benefits saying, "through Yoga, we have to end our inner disputes and differences."
#WATCH | Washington, DC: Atul Keshap, US-India Business Council (USIBC) President, says "We are trying to help the US and India develop the strongest possible defence ties for our shared prosperity of the two countries. The state visit of PM Modi is the strategic, economic and… pic.twitter.com/HOJqi3bj1j— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets members of Academics and Think Tank Groups, in New York. pic.twitter.com/1vQu0YDuN3— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
Catalyzing 🇮🇳-🇺🇸 space collaboration!— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 21, 2023
PM @narendramodi interacted with celebrated US astrophysicist, author and science communicator @neiltyson.
Exchanged views on inculcating scientific temperament among youth. Discussed at length India’s rapid progress in space sector… pic.twitter.com/drWTrNLan9
VIDEO | "I commended India for dealing with Covid very efficiently," says essayist Nassim Nicholas Taleb after meeting PM Modi in New York. #PMModiUSVisit pic.twitter.com/465GaDxhwj— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2023
A stimulating exchange of views between PM @narendramodi & eminent economist and Nobel laureate Prof @paulmromer.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 21, 2023
Discussions touched upon India’s digital journey, including the use of Aadhar and innovative tools like Digilocker. Talks also covered various initiatives being… pic.twitter.com/nfpRamTHdM
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator Neil De Grasse Tyson, in New York. pic.twitter.com/MPXgNLUmYh— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
VIDEO | "I commended India for dealing with Covid very efficiently," says essayist Nassim Nicholas Taleb after meeting PM Modi in New York. #PMModiUSVisit pic.twitter.com/465GaDxhwj— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2023
A stimulating exchange of views between PM @narendramodi & eminent economist and Nobel laureate Prof @paulmromer.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 21, 2023
Discussions touched upon India’s digital journey, including the use of Aadhar and innovative tools like Digilocker. Talks also covered various initiatives being… pic.twitter.com/nfpRamTHdM
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator Neil De Grasse Tyson, in New York. pic.twitter.com/MPXgNLUmYh— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
VIDEO | Airplane with banner welcoming PM Modi circles over New York.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2023
Credit: FIA#PMModiUSVisit pic.twitter.com/R3PDS2UER5
A fruitful meeting between PM @narendramodi & investor, author and co-founder of hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates @RayDalio.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 20, 2023
PM highlighted reforms undertaken by the government to foster economic growth, including reduction of compliances and decriminalisation of large number… pic.twitter.com/75nbnsKUem
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, in New York. pic.twitter.com/SjN1mmmvfd— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023
#WATCH | Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, says "I'm incredibly excited about the future of India. India has more promise than any large country in the world. He (PM Modi) really cares about India as he's pushing us to make significant investments in India. I am a fan of Modi. It… pic.twitter.com/lfRNoUQy3R— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023
Twitter doesn't have any choice but to obey the local governments; if we don't obey the laws, we will have to shut down: Elon Musk reacts to former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's claims against the Indian government. Tune in here to watch - https://t.co/7Iwd3jhNir #ModiInAmerica… pic.twitter.com/BnPD4xicRz— Republic (@republic) June 20, 2023
#Breaking | ELON MUSK SPEAKS TO REPUBLIC— Republic (@republic) June 20, 2023
Elon Musk speaks to Republic after meeting PM Modi, announces he and Tesla are coming to India pic.twitter.com/x2CxFEDM2Z
"The US does not go out out their way, the way they are doing right now for India," said prominent Indian Economist Arvind Panagariya while speaking exclusively to Republic TV.
(Image: Republic)
"No one can stop India's rise in the face of a capable leadership, said Panagariya, highlighting the trade between US & India.
#RepublicExclusive | We don't want to jump the gun on an announcement, but there will be a significant investment relationship with India in the future: Elon Musk speaks to Republic, and makes a big announcement on the Tesla factory in India after meeting PM Modi in New York.… pic.twitter.com/qSRrSchncs— Republic (@republic) June 20, 2023
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Author and Academic Professor Robert Thurman, in New York. pic.twitter.com/VsOjF4Bkbq— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Essayist and Statistician Professor Nassim Nicholas Taleb in New York. pic.twitter.com/pT10pfeifB— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023
After a closed door meeting with Prime Minsiter Modi, Elon Musk spoke with Republic and announced that Tesla was coming to India next year.
"I’m coming to India next year. Tesla will invest in India," said Musk.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives at Lotte New York Palace Hotel where he is scheduled to meet PM Modi.#PMModiUSVisit pic.twitter.com/iYJaDd3xvu— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2023
#LIVE | Watch Exclusive report by Republic's Aishwarya Kapoor from New York Palace Hotel where PM Modi is staying#PMModi #USA #JoeBiden #India #PMModiInUSA pic.twitter.com/4dx88VgI9A— Republic (@republic) June 20, 2023
#WATCH | Washington, DC: John Bolton, Former US NSA (National Security Advisor) says, "I think the big challenge that confronts India and the United States is how to deal with China. I think the view in the United States, shared to a large extent across party lines, is that China… pic.twitter.com/QzQVUjlbKp— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023
#WATCH | Washington, DC: John Bolton, Former US NSA (National Security Advisor) on PM Modi's visit says, "I think this is a very important visit because I think India and the United States have a lot to talk about on a whole range of issues including international politics and… pic.twitter.com/PGLEn5ESrJ— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023
#WATCH | I am in New York for Prime Minister Modi's visit. It is a beautiful amalgamation of two countries, one is the largest democracy on this earth and the other is said to be the oldest democracy on earth. We're going to the 9/11 Memorial because it's a heart-wrenching site… pic.twitter.com/HDfWq1z0V7— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023
#WATCH | New York: "The Sikh community stands behind PM Modi. He has done a lot for the Sikh community and India. We are very proud to have him here today. We are against terrorism, that is why we have come here. India is working hard to fight terrorism" says Darshan Singh… pic.twitter.com/HDsvfn4H1o— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023
#LIVE | I think the meeting of PM Modi with Elon Musk would be about Tesla. It is largely going to be around manufacturing Tesla in India: Major Gaurav Arya, Consulting Editor, Strategic Affairs— Republic (@republic) June 20, 2023
Tune in to watch Republic's EXCLUSIVE coverage - https://t.co/o2oZisulXY pic.twitter.com/XevsUdNGKk
Dhruva Jaishankar, Executive Director, ORF America, says "It is the first state visit of PM Modi to the United States. The significance of this visit will be to showcase how broad the relationship is and how India and the US are discussing almost every big issue today. Hopefully, we will see some forward movement in defence co-production and defence trade in some critical areas that are very vital to Indian national security"
#WATCH | Washington, DC: Dhruva Jaishankar, Executive Director, ORF America, says "It is the first state visit of PM Modi to the United States. The significance of this visit will be to showcase how broad the relationship is and how India and the US are discussing almost every… pic.twitter.com/7pou8qBWlj— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023
"I'm kind of shocked that he has signed it. It is really cool," says a member of the Indian diaspora as PM Modi signed his painting.
#LIVE | "I'm kind of shocked that he has signed it. It is really cool," says a member of the Indian diaspora as PM Modi signs his painting— Republic (@republic) June 20, 2023
Tune in to watch Republic's EXCLUSIVE coverage - https://t.co/o2oZisulXY #PMModi #USA #JoeBiden #India #PMModiInUSA pic.twitter.com/dMBZp25N8M