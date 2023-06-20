PM Modi Jets Off For The Historic US Tour, Calls India-US Ties 'multifaceted'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for the United States for his first historic State visit, as per his official Twitter account, on June 20. Just before leaving for the US state visit, PM Modi took to Twitter, where he wrote, " Leaving for USA, where I will attend programmes in New York City and Washington DC. These programmes include Yoga Day celebrations at the @UNHQ, talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden, address to the Joint Session of the US Congress and more."

With the tweet, he had also attached the link to his Narendra Modi blog where he shared the details of the visit to the US and Egypt. He wrote, " I am travelling to the United States of America on a State Visit at the invitation of President Joseph Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden. This special invitation is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between our democracies."

Leaving for USA, where I will attend programmes in New York City and Washington DC. These programmes include Yoga Day celebrations at the @UN HQ, talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden, address to the Joint Session of the US Congress and more. https://t.co/gRlFeZKNXR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2023

PM Modi's itinerary in the US

Day 1: Yoga in New York

The PM will be reaching New York on June 20. Where he would be welcomed by a group of Indian Americans at the Andrews Air Force Base. On June 21, the PM would be addressing celebrations marking the International Day of Yoga at the UN headquarters in New York.



"The PM will be paying respect to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi that now proudly adorns the North Lawn of the UN Headquarters, where yoga will also be conducted," said Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the UN.

On the same day, PM Modi would be travelling to Washington DC where President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden would be hosting a closed-door private dinner on June 21 evening. "I will also have the pleasure of joining President Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden for the State Banquet along with a number of dignitaries,' wrote PM Modi in his blog.

Day 2: State reception, Congress address and State dinner

On June 22, PM Modi would have a ceremonial welcome at the White House. According to Republic, more than a thousand people are expected to be at the event, including members of the Indian diaspora. After the ceremonial welcome, high-level dialogue with US President Joe Biden is also on the agenda. The two sides are firming up engagements between PM Modi and US President Joe Biden to pave the way for closer alignment between the economic and technology ecosystems.

India-US ties are multifaceted, with deepening engagements across sectors. The USA is India’s largest trade partner in goods and services, read Narendra Modi's blog. Further, he added, "We collaborate closely in science & technology, education, health, defence and security fields. The initiative on Critical & Emerging Technologies has added new dimensions and widened collaboration to defence industrial cooperation, space, telecom, quantum, Artificial Intelligence and biotech sectors. Our two countries are also collaborating to further our shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific."

PM Modi would also be addressing a joint sitting of the Congress on June 22 afternoon at the invitation of Congressional leaders, including speaker Kevin McCarthy of the House of Representatives and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer.



Day 3: Lunch at State Dept, meeting CEOs, a mega event for the Indian diaspora

On June 23, the PM will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by vice-president Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. PM Modi will also interact with CEOs, professionals and other stakeholders. He will also address the Indian diaspora at a mega event at Ronald Reagan Center on June 23 evening.

On to Egypt

After his US visit, PM Modi will travel to Egypt to meet President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and build on trade and strategic relations between the two sides. This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Egypt.