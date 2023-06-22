PM Modi Meets Micron Technology CEO In US As India Aims To Become Semiconductor Hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Micron Technology CEO and President Sanjay Mehrotra in Washington on Thursday during his State Visit to the United States. After meeting the Indian Prime Minister, Sanjay Mehrotra said that he had an excellent meeting with PM Modi. "I am very impressed with the vision he has for India and the advances India is making. We discussed a wide range of topics and we really look forward to greater opportunities in India," stated Mehrotra.

The meeting with Sanjay Mehrotra is part of PM Modi's scheduled meetings with CEOs of top American companies. Prime Minister Modi's meeting with Mehrotra comes on the heels of the company's plans to establish a semiconductor testing and packaging unit in Gujarat. The Indian government's production-linked incentives are likely to be available to the company. In turn, Micron's investment is expected to give the Indian semiconductor industry a major boost.

Following his meeting with the Micron Technology CEO, Prime Minister Modi also met H. Lawrence Culp Jr, the chairman and CEO of General Electric and General Electric Aerospace.

The meetings come ahead of the Prime Minister's state dinner in the White House. Having spearheaded International Yoga Day celebrations in New York on the laws of the United Nations headquarters, Prime Minister Modi travelled to Washington later Wednesday. Upon arriving in Washington, the Prime Minister went to the National Science Foundation accompanied by the First Lady of the United States Jill Biden.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister shared that India has integrated education and skill training, with 50 million people already skilled and a commitment to skill another 50 million in the future. He emphasised on the need to provide facilities and opportunities to young innovators, aiming to make this decade a "Techade" and showcasing India's vast potential as the world's largest factory of youth.

While the PM is going to meet a number of American CEOs in course of his visit, his first meeting was with Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO. Following the meeting, Elon Musk said, "Tesla will be in India as soon as humanly possible."

