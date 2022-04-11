PM Modi-President Biden Virtual Meet Today: Agenda To Range From COVID To Ukraine War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on April 11. The meeting, which will take place at 8:30 pm IST will see the two leaders discuss an array of topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis to strengthening the global economy amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Notably, the Modi-Biden virtual interaction will precede the fourth India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue which will see Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar leading the Indian delegation and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken representing the US.

According to the US Department of State readout, US President Joe Biden will meet virtually with PM Modi to “further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and people.” The two leaders are expected to engage in talks ranging over seven issues. As per information accessed, PM Modi and Biden will discuss issues including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy and upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Modi, Biden to discuss impacts of Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, the two leaders will also have a dialogue on mitigating the destabilizing impacts of Russia’s war against Ukraine. India has raised the issue of commodity price impacts of the war, including at the United Nations and at the same time has also purchased oil at a discounted price from Moscow, which is expected to be brought up in the discussion. Ahead of the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement on Sunday mentioning that the meeting is being held to further bolster the ties between the two governments. The White House also released a statement giving out the main agenda of the meeting ranging from COVID to the climate crisis to strengthening of the economy.

Modi-Biden meeting to precede 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

In a related political development, India and the United States are set to hold a ‘2+2’ Defence and Foreign Ministry dialogue on Monday in Washington. The fourth of its kind annual meeting will see External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holding talks with their US counterparts, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. This will be the first such dialogue under the Biden administration.

According to the US Department of State, the meeting that will follow PM Modi and President Biden’s crucial virtual meeting will have a broad agenda with topics like “Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership” between the two countries being on top. During the meet, the two sides are set to discuss defence, science and technology (particularly emerging technology), climate and public health (particularly cooperation on managing the COVID-19 pandemic). The readouts of the talks from the U.S. State and Defense Departments also claimed that fortifying and building supply chains, as well as people to people ties, would also take the stage in the dialogue.

