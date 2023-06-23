PM Modi Quotes Upanishads In US Congress, Here Is What The Ancient Verse Means

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the US Congress for the second time, proclaiming India as the "mother of democracies." Quoting the Brihadaranyaka Upanishad, an ancient Vedic scripture, Modi said, "The truth is one, but the wise call it by many names."

Democracy is one of our sacred and shared values.



It has evolved over a long time, and taken various forms and systems. pic.twitter.com/S0X5gRVVJe June 22, 2023

His speech shined a light on India's rich cultural heritage and deep-rooted connection to democratic values. PM Modi's reference highlighted the timeless nature of India's democratic ideals and their relevance in the modern world.

Here is what you need to know about the scripture PM Modi cited

The Brihadaranyaka Upanishad is one of the oldest and most revered texts of ancient Indian philosophy. It belongs to the Shukla Yajurveda and is considered a primary Upanishad, focusing on profound spiritual and metaphysical teachings. Composed in Sanskrit, it is named after its extensive nature, as "Brihadaranyaka" translates to "great forest."

The Upanishad consists of various dialogues and discussions between sages, rishis, and students, exploring profound philosophical concepts and the nature of existence. It delves into subjects such as cosmology, metaphysics, ethics, meditation, and the nature of the self (Atman) and the ultimate reality (Brahman).

What are the Upanishads?

The Upanishads are a collection of ancient philosophical and spiritual texts that form the concluding portion of the Vedas, the sacred scriptures of Hinduism. They are considered the culmination of Vedic knowledge and are sometimes referred to as Vedanta, meaning "the end of the Vedas."

The Vedas, which are among the oldest religious texts in the world, are divided into four main sections: the Rigveda, Samaveda, Yajurveda, and Atharvaveda. Each Veda consists of multiple Samhitas (hymn collections), Brahmanas (ritual texts), Aranyakas (forest treatises), and the Upanishads.

The Upanishads are traditionally seen as the essence and philosophical teachings of the Vedas. They explore profound metaphysical, spiritual, and philosophical concepts, addressing questions about the nature of reality, the self, consciousness, the ultimate truth, and the path to freedom from suffering. The Upanishads are also an integral part of the Prasthanatrayi, which refers to the three sources of knowledge in Hindu philosophy.

PM Modi often quotes verses from the Upanishads, not only during his speeches abroad, but during his speeches in India as well. American thinkers like Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau were also considered admirers of the Upanishads.