PM Modi Signs White House's Visitor Book; Inks New Chapter In India-US Ties With Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on his four-day visit to the United States, on September 24, Friday arrived at the White House to take part in a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden. The Indian Prime Minister signed the visitor book in the Roosevelt Room of the White House before his first in-person meet with Biden after the latter became the President of the United States.

PM Modi signs visitor book at the White House

Ahead of the much-awaited bilateral meet, PM Modi signed the visitor book in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted a picture of the same and wrote, “Registering the spirit of US-India friendship in ink.” The bilateral meet between the two took place on September 24 and the two were captured exchanging a hug and shaking hands as it concluded. Biden is the third US President that PM Modi has visited at the White House. He has shared a bonhomie with both of Biden's predecessors, Donald Trump and Barack Obama, who each represent different parties and ideologies.

Prime Minister @narendramodi signs the visitor book in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Registering the spirit of 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 friendship in ink. pic.twitter.com/E2revXyrUK — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 24, 2021

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President shared a warm handshake and embrace as they met at the White House, as India and America flagged off a 'new chapter' and resolved to deepen their ties.

Before this meeting, Biden took to his Twitter account and mentioned that he was looking forward to strengthening ties with India. His exact words were, “This morning I’m hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for a bilateral meeting. I look forward to strengthening the deep ties between our two nations, working to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, and tackling everything from COVID-19 to climate change.” During his opening remarks, PM Modi thanked Biden for the warm welcome and recalled their interaction that last took place in 2014 and 2016. He said, “I would like to thank you for the warm welcome. I recall our interactions in 2014 and 2016. That time you had shared your vision for ties between India and the United States. I am glad to see you are working to realise this vision."

This morning I’m hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for a bilateral meeting. I look forward to strengthening the deep ties between our two nations, working to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, and tackling everything from COVID-19 to climate change. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 24, 2021

Image: AP, Twitter/@meaindia