PM Modi, US President Biden To Take Questions From Media, White House Calls It 'big Deal'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is currently on his state visit to the US, along with President Joe Biden will be taking questions from the press on Thursday, the White House announced. John Kirby, the US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi for the latter's participation in the press conference. Kirby referred to the event as a "big deal," highlighting the importance of such an interactive session in fostering transparency and dialogue between the two countries' leaders.

"We are just grateful that Prime Minister Modi is participating in a press event at the end of the visit," stated the White House official. "We think that's important, and we're glad he thinks that's important too," he added, underscoring the mutual commitment to open communication. Speaking on the format of the press conference, Kirby stated that the press conference's format will include one question from the US press and one from an Indian journalist.

White House hails India as "world player"

Earlier on Wednesday (Local time), Kirby in an interview with ANI hailed India as a "world player" and emphasised its role as a "net exporter of security and stability."

"They (India) are already exporting security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, and they are contributing to the Indo-Pacific Quad. We are participating with India in the I2U2. I think you understand that that's a multilateral arrangement for the Middle East. So India is a world player and a net exporter of security and stability," the White House official said.

In regard to the cooperation between the United States and India, Kirby highlighted several important areas that will be discussed in the near future. These areas include defence collaboration, cyber matters, space cooperation, establishing strong supply chains, and addressing climate change, Kirby said, adding, "It's all about improving and deepening this bilateral relationship with India. It really is a forward-looking, future-focused discussion."

(With inputs from agencies)