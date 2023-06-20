PM Modi In US LIVE | 15 Standing Ovations, 79 Applauses Mark PM's Address To US Congress

"Democracy is better, and Democracy delivers": PM Modi

"WHEN OUR PARTNERSHIP PROGRESSES, SCIENCE FLOURISHES, KNOWLEDGE ADVANCES, DEMOCRCY SHINES, WORLD WILL BE A BETTER PLACE," PM Modi said.

"THAT IS OUR CALLING FOR THE CENTURY"

"EVEN BY THE HIGH STANDARS OF OUR PARTNERSHIP, THIS VISIT IS VITAL AND TOGETHER WE WILL SHOWCASE "DEMOCRACY IS BETTER AND DEMOCRACY DELIVERS"," said the prime minister.