PM Modi In US LIVE | 15 Standing Ovations, 79 Applauses Mark PM's Address To US Congress

Quick links:
Credit: C-SPAN
#WATCH | "He (PM Narendra Modi) had not just one standing ovation, I think he had 8 or 10 standing ovations. I think I lost count...Great rousing speech, it was very popularly received and he came across as very warm and genuine..," says Congressman Rich McCormick pic.twitter.com/NPwENQ9bn0— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
#WATCH | "It was a fantastic speech talking about the unity between US & India...I think more than anything, he talked about the future...It was a very moving speech, it was great to have all the American Indians in that gallery who were so passionate about this man...," says… pic.twitter.com/hwvf85KLSU— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
#WATCH | US Congressmen Ro Khanna, says "I think the Prime Minister gave a very strong speech. He affirmed the US economic, technology, and defence partnership and he also said something important that India respects all faiths. It was a well-received speech," pic.twitter.com/t8vHxGbteA— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
US Congressmen lined up to take autographs and selfies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his address to the joint sitting of the US Congress. pic.twitter.com/KnIRIJVlV1— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra leaves from the House of Representatives after concluding his address to the joint sitting of the US Congress. pic.twitter.com/G4NLEi5knJ— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes his address to the joint sitting of the US Congress with a standing ovation and loud cheers from the Congressmen.— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
PM Modi is now meeting them in the House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/avMa4MmQkU
#WATCH | When I was here in 2016, I said that our relationship is prime for a momentous future, that future is today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the joint sitting of the US Congress pic.twitter.com/NsPyQgfEI1— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
VIDEO | “When India grows, the whole world grows,” says PM Modi in his address at the joint session of the US Congress.#PMModiUSVisit pic.twitter.com/1oiLjEr2Th— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 22, 2023
#WATCH | This is not an era of war but it is one of dialogue and diplomacy and we all must do what we can to stop the bloodshed and human suffering. The stability of the Indo-Pacific region has become one of the central concerns of our partnership. We share a vision of a free and… pic.twitter.com/V2fXQFudOr— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
"WHEN OUR PARTNERSHIP PROGRESSES, SCIENCE FLOURISHES, KNOWLEDGE ADVANCES, DEMOCRCY SHINES, WORLD WILL BE A BETTER PLACE," PM Modi said.
"THAT IS OUR CALLING FOR THE CENTURY"
"EVEN BY THE HIGH STANDARS OF OUR PARTNERSHIP, THIS VISIT IS VITAL AND TOGETHER WE WILL SHOWCASE "DEMOCRACY IS BETTER AND DEMOCRACY DELIVERS"," said the prime minister.
"I remember a poem I had written," PM Modi said.
"AASMAN ME SIR UTHAKAR, GHANE BAADALO KO CHEERKAR. ROSHNI KA SANKALP LE, ABHI TOH SOORAJ UGA HAI. DRADH NISCHAY KE SATH CHALKAR HAR MUSHKIL KO PAAR KAR. GHOR ANDHRE KO MITAANE, ABHI TOH SOORAJ UGA HAI"
#WATCH | "Every Indian PM and American President of the past has taken our relationship further but our generation has the honour of taking it to greater heights. I agree with President Biden that this is a defining partnership because it serves a larger purpose...," says PM… pic.twitter.com/9eFdxCh5uk— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
#WATCH | Today, the United States has become one of our most important defence partners. Today, India and the US are working together in space and in the seas, in science and in semiconductors, in startups and sustainability, in tech and in trade, in farming and finance, in art… pic.twitter.com/qIdOs6gN2a— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
#WATCH | We live by the motto of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'-the world is one family. Our engagement with the world is for everyone's benefit. The same spirit is also seen in the theme when we chair the G20 Summit, One Earth, One Family, One Future. Last week, all nations joined our… pic.twitter.com/h1alAzFAxn— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
#WATCH | A spirit of democracy, inclusion and sustainability defines us. India grows while being responsible for our planet. The earth is our mother and we are her children. Indian culture deeply respects the environment and our planet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the… pic.twitter.com/5rGq3pdhLz— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
#WATCH | Our vision is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas'. We are focussing on infrastructure developments. We have given nearly 14 million homes to provide shelter to over 150 million people, which is nearly 6 times the population of Australia: Prime… pic.twitter.com/AmPh5Yo7fw— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
Everyone wants to understand India’s development, democracy and diversity. pic.twitter.com/6CPx1QzpvH— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 22, 2023
#WATCH | We have over 2,500 political parties. About 20 different parties govern various states of India. We have 22 official languages and thousands of dialects, yet we speak in one voice: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the joint sitting of the US Congress pic.twitter.com/rewhcJmU8C— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
Democracy is one of our sacred and shared values.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 22, 2023
It has evolved over a long time, and taken various forms and systems. pic.twitter.com/S0X5gRVVJe
#WATCH | "When I first visited the US as a PM, India was the 10th largest economy in the world. Today, India is the 5th largest economy. India will be the 3rd largest economy soon. We are not only growing bigger but we are also growing faster. When India grows the whole world… pic.twitter.com/saO9qgM7IA— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
#WATCH | "Last year India celebrated 75 years of independence. Every milestone is important but this one was special. We celebrated a remarkable journey of our 75 years of freedom after thousand years of foreign rule in one form or another. This was not just a celebration of… pic.twitter.com/qBy63lt4Ji— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
#WATCH | The foundation of America was inspired by the vision of a nation of equal people...There are millions here who have roots in India, some of them sit proudly in this chamber and there is one behind me: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the joint sitting of the US… pic.twitter.com/SN8l3eHx7j— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
"I ALSO WISH TO PAY HEARTFELT TRIBUTE TO ONE OF THEM CONGRESSMEN - JOHN LEWIS," said PM Modi.
John Robert Lewis was an American politician and civil rights activist who served in the United States House of Representatives for Georgia's 5th congressional district from 1987 until his death in 2020
#WATCH | "Standing here seven Junes ago, when Hamilton swept all the awards, I said that the hesitations of history were behind us. Now, when our era is at a crossroads, I am here to speak about our calling for this century," PM Modi addresses the joint sitting of the US Congress pic.twitter.com/KiyWPv1qR5— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
PM Modi who has become the first Indian Prime Minister to address the United States Congress for a second time, expressed his gratitude "on behalf of 1.4 billion people of India".
#WATCH | It is always a great honour to address the US Congress. It is an exceptional privilege to do so twice. For this honour, I extend my deepest gratitude to the 1.4 billion people of India. I see that nearly half of you were here in 2016. I can also see the enthusiasm of the… pic.twitter.com/Mmkt8kPLq5— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023
PM Narendra Modi commenced his address at the US Congress.
PM Modi has arrived at joint sitting of US Congress
Together, the United States and India – the world's oldest and largest democracies – are a combined force for global good.— President Biden (@POTUS) June 22, 2023
It's my pleasure to welcome Prime Minister Modi to the White House to strengthen our partnership for decades to come. pic.twitter.com/cj8d3Xzn8K
(Image: C-SPAN)