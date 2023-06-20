Last Updated:

PM Modi In US LIVE | 15 Standing Ovations, 79 Applauses Mark PM's Address To US Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome with a 21-gun salute at the White House on Thursday marking his first State visit to the United States. Following the welcome, US President Joe Biden and PM Modi led bilateral talks between the two nations. PM Modi also addressed a joint sitting of the US Congress. A lavish state dinner will also take place on Thursday evening.

03:22 IST, June 23rd 2023
"I lost count..": Congressman McCormick speaks about standing ovations given to PM Modi
03:19 IST, June 23rd 2023
"A fantastic speech talking about the unity...": Michael McCaul, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs
03:05 IST, June 23rd 2023
"I think the Prime Minister gave a very strong speech": Congressman Ro Khanna
03:05 IST, June 23rd 2023
PM Modi autographs Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy's joint session address booklet
Modi McCarthy

 

03:01 IST, June 23rd 2023
US Congressmen line up for autographs & selfies with PM Modi
02:59 IST, June 23rd 2023
PM Modi leaves from the House after his address
02:55 IST, June 23rd 2023
PM Modi concludes a historic address to the joint meeting of US Congress
02:53 IST, June 23rd 2023
WATCH | The future is today: PM Modi
02:46 IST, June 23rd 2023
When India grows, the whole world grows: PM Modi
02:44 IST, June 23rd 2023
"This is not an era of war": PM Modi
02:41 IST, June 23rd 2023
"Democracy is better, and Democracy delivers": PM Modi

"WHEN OUR PARTNERSHIP PROGRESSES, SCIENCE FLOURISHES, KNOWLEDGE ADVANCES, DEMOCRCY SHINES, WORLD WILL BE A BETTER PLACE," PM Modi said.

"THAT IS OUR CALLING FOR THE CENTURY"

"EVEN BY THE HIGH STANDARS OF OUR PARTNERSHIP, THIS VISIT IS VITAL AND TOGETHER WE WILL SHOWCASE "DEMOCRACY IS BETTER AND DEMOCRACY DELIVERS"," said the prime minister.

02:36 IST, June 23rd 2023
PM Modi's recites a poem composed by him at US Congress

"I remember a poem I had written," PM Modi said.

"AASMAN ME SIR UTHAKAR, GHANE BAADALO KO CHEERKAR. ROSHNI KA SANKALP LE, ABHI TOH SOORAJ UGA HAI. DRADH NISCHAY KE SATH CHALKAR HAR MUSHKIL KO PAAR KAR. GHOR ANDHRE KO MITAANE, ABHI TOH SOORAJ UGA HAI"

02:30 IST, June 23rd 2023
"I agree with President Biden...this is a defining partnership...": PM Modi
02:27 IST, June 23rd 2023
WATCH | PM Modi highlights the crucial defence ties between India & the US
02:21 IST, June 23rd 2023
WATCH | PM Modi reiterates India's G20 logo - 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'
02:17 IST, June 23rd 2023
WATCH | Indian culture deeply respects the environment and our planet: PM Modi
02:17 IST, June 23rd 2023
WATCH | PM Modi elaborates India's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas' vision
02:17 IST, June 23rd 2023
Everyone's talking about India: PM Modi
02:10 IST, June 23rd 2023
WATCH | PM Modi highlights India's unity in diversity
02:08 IST, June 23rd 2023
PM Modi's Sanskrit quote in US Congress
02:04 IST, June 23rd 2023
WATCH | India will be the 3rd largest economy soon: PM Modi
02:01 IST, June 23rd 2023
WATCH | We celebrated a remarkable journey of our 75 years of freedom...: PM Modi
01:55 IST, June 23rd 2023
PM Modi's shoutout to Kamala Harris sends US Congress in raptures
01:54 IST, June 23rd 2023
PM Modi pays tribute to late Congressman John Lewis.

"I ALSO WISH TO PAY HEARTFELT TRIBUTE TO ONE OF THEM CONGRESSMEN - JOHN LEWIS," said PM Modi.

John Robert Lewis was an American politician and civil rights activist who served in the United States House of Representatives for Georgia's 5th congressional district from 1987 until his death in 2020

01:48 IST, June 23rd 2023
PM Modi recalls his 2016 address at the US Congress
01:48 IST, June 23rd 2023
I extend my deepest gratitude on behalf of 1.4 billion people of India: PM Modi

PM Modi who has become the first Indian Prime Minister to address the United States Congress for a second time, expressed his gratitude "on behalf of 1.4 billion people of India".

 

01:43 IST, June 23rd 2023
I see that nearly half of you were here in 2016: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi commenced his address at the US Congress. 

01:39 IST, June 23rd 2023
BREAKING: PM Modi arrives at joint sitting of US Congress

PM Modi has arrived at joint sitting of US Congress

01:35 IST, June 23rd 2023
"The world's oldest and largest democracies...": Biden
01:33 IST, June 23rd 2023
US Congress awaits PM Modi's arrival
US Congress

(Image: C-SPAN)

