PM Modi's 'historic' Visit To US: Here Are Top Five Domains On The Agenda

The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States of America (USA) will not only be 'historic' in terms of the reception he will get from the state administration but also see many 'substantive' deliberations in important areas between both nations, said Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu. He touched upon the five broad areas that will be covered between the delegations of both nations and also shared the excitement on the US side about PM Modi's visit and his vision & thinking.

PM Modi will be the first leader in independent India to address the US Congress twice

"I should take your autograph. You are causing me a real problem. Next month we have a dinner for you in Washington. Everyone in the whole country wants to come. I have run out of tickets," Biden said to PM Modi during G7 Summit in Japan.

The Biden family is planning to host an intimate dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21, a day before the much-in-demand State Dinner at the White House, a senior administration official has said.

‘Historic visit’

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to US said, "This is indeed a historic and path-breaking visit. I use these terminologies by fully looking into them. You will see both on the substantive side & on the ceremonial side, that it will be historic,” and further informed about the domains that will be covered in the bilateral talks between India and USA, “There are five broad areas that will be clearly covered (during PM visit to US). One of course is defence and strategic cooperation, which will be adequately reflected. Second is healthcare partnership and different aspects of that. Third will be technology and which is correlated with digital startup, innovation, all interlinked. Fourth will be environment, energy, renewables, and finally, knowledge and education: Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to US,” he said.

Prime Minister of India will be the first leader in independent India to address the US Congress twice, “In my conversations with many of the congressmen and senators, I can certainly tell you that there is a lot of excitement among them. They want to hear about the India story and they want to hear about Prime Minister's vision and his thinking,” Sandhu said.

Biden family planning to host an intimate dinner with PM Modi

According to a senior state department official, PTI quoted, the Biden family one day ahead of the state dinner for the Indian Prime Minister for June 21, is planning to host an intimate dinner for him.

A special welcome ceremony is planned for PM Modi at the white house lawns on June 22, the same day on which he will also address the joint session of the US Congress, “We will have a very substantial arrival ceremony on the White House lawn. The night before, I expect the Prime Minister and President Biden and the Biden family to have some moments of intimacy where they really have a chance to sit down together,” the official told PTI.

