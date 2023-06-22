PM Modi's Gifts For Bidens: The Ten Principal Upanishads, Green Diamond

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and expats at the White House in Washington DC for the second leg of his official state visit on Wednesday (June 21). As an official gift, the pair presented Indian PM with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th century. President Biden also gifted PM Modi a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman’s Patent of the first Kodak camera, and a hardcover book on American wildlife photography. Furthermore, the former Gujarat CM also received a signed, first edition copy of ‘collected poems of Robert Frost.’

PM Modi's Gifts to US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill

PM Narendra Modi presented special gifts to the President of the United States Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at The White House, in Washington DC.

PM Modi gifted a copy of the first edition print of the book, ‘The Ten Principal Upanishads’ published by Faber and Faber Ltd of London and printed at the University Press Glasgow to President Joe Biden.

A special sandalwood box handcrafted by a master craftsman from Jaipur, Rajasthan. The sandalwood sourced from Mysore, Karnataka has intricately carved flora and fauna patterns.

The sandalwood box contains the idol of Ganesha. The idol has been handcrafted by a family of fifth-generation silversmiths from Kolkata.

The box also contains A diya (oil lamp) that occupies a sacred space in every Hindu household.

The box gifted by PM Modi to US President contains ten donations- a delicately handcrafted silver coconut by the skilled artisans of West Bengal is offered in place of a Cow for Gaudaan.

The box also contains a 99.5% pure and hallmarked silver coin that has been aesthetically crafted by Rajasthan artisans.

PM Modi gifted a lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond to US First Lady Dr Jill Biden.

The diamond reflects earth-mined diamonds’ chemical and optical properties. It is also eco-friendly, as eco-diversified resources like solar and wind power were used in its making.

Bidens enjoy musical tribute with PM Modi

The trio also enjoyed a musical tribute to many regions of India, performed by Studio Dhoom, an Indian dance studio based in the Washington Metropolitan Area, or DMV, which helps connect the new generation to the culture of Indian dance.

PM Modi held a series of bilateral meetings with the United States president. "Reached Washington DC. The warmth of the Indian community and the blessings of Indra Devta made the arrival even more special,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon arriving in Washington DC.

The national anthems of both countries were sung as part of a ceremonial welcome for the Indian Prime Minister in Washington.

Jill Biden, PM Modi meeting; discuss skills for the future

After receiving a warm welcome from US government representatives, PM Modi and First Lady Jill Biden travelled to the National Science Foundation in Virginia. 'Skilling for the future' was the topic of the conversation. The duo talked about teamwork initiatives intended to develop the workforce of the future.

The PM emphasised the various programmes India has implemented to advance entrepreneurship, research, and education.

Honoured that @FLOTUS @DrBiden joined us in a special event relating to skill development. Skilling is a top priority for India and we are dedicated to creating a proficient workforce that can boost enterprise and value creation. pic.twitter.com/eXibkMme9c

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023