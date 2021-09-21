PM Modi's Speech At UNGA 'one Of The Most Awaited By World Leaders': Ambassador Tirumurti

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is the most awaited by world leaders, said T.S Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to UN. As scheduled, PM Modi will deliver a speech at the world forum among prominent world leaders on September 25.

Speaking to ANI about the significance of PM Modi's speech, Mr. Tirumurti said, "PM Modi's speech is one of the most awaited among the world leaders. He has always addressed some of the core issues confronting the world, and those of importance and concern to us in India, including some of our achievements on the domestic front." The Indian envoy also highlighted the theme of the upcoming high-level segment called the "General Debate session" to be held on September 25.

"The theme for this year's General Debate is "Building resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of the people and revitalise the United Nations," Mr. Tirumurti said. Adding details about India's participation in the UNGA, the diplomat added, India has the ability to bring the discussions in the General Assembly to a more cooperative and constructive framework so that “we can, together with partners, oppose any divisive agenda which may be pushed or stop existing agenda being weakened”.

"There is an expectation that India as a leading voice for developing world as the member of Security Council (UNSC) will use its voice to take up global issues like climate change, equitable and affordable access to vaccines, poverty eradication and economic recovery, women's empowerment and their participation in government structure, combating terrorism, peacekeeping and peace building," Tirumurti said.

76th session of UNGA critically important

As the world grapples with a humanitarian crisis and a pandemic situation, the ongoing session of the UNGA is of critical importance to the world leaders. Adding details about the topics to be covered in the meeting from September 21 onwards, Mr. Tirumurti said that humanitarian impact, COVID-19 pandemic, economic slowdown and financing for development and terrorism, climate change, and international conflicts will dominate the 76th session of UNGA. Additionally, current developments in Afghanistan will also be of prime importance during the conference.

The 76th session of the UNGA that began on September 14 is far from normal owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Tirumurti mentioned. The UN has decided to hold the meeting in a hybrid format following a slight improvement in the pandemic situation in the US and the acceleration in vaccination programs. Prime Minister Narendra will address the UNGA forum on September 25. As of September 21, he is scheduled to be present for the first in-person meet with his US counterpart, President Joe Biden to discuss bilateral ties and ways to "fight terrorism."

