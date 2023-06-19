PM Modi's State Visit To The US More Special Than Earlier Tours, Know Why

The chants of 'Modi-Modi' are echoing all across the United States as the nation is gearing up to roll out the new carpet to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will embark on his maiden three-day State visit to the US from June 20 to June 23, where he will be hosted by President Joe Biden. The historic visit to the US is being hailed as a tipping point moment in the Indo-US ties that may see several pacts inked between both powerful nations for cooperation across sectors including technology, healthcare, education, and defence, among others.

While PM Modi visited the US six times since 2014 to meet three presidents- Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, his visit to foreign soil this time is termed special as this will be his first State visit, an honour that has been reserved since years for the closest allies of America. The last State visit to the US by an Indian Prime Minister was by Manmohan Singh in 2009.

State visit to the US: What does it mean?

State visits are visits to the US which are led by a head of a state/government, acting in their sovereign capacity. Therefore, they are officially described as a “visit of [name of state]” rather than mentioning the name of the leader. State visits to the US are only allowed in the case where the president of the nation sends an invitation to the visiting head of the state.

Is every visit by a state leader to a foreign land a 'State visit'? No. State visits are classified as the highest-ranked category when it comes to foreign visits of a head of the state. It's the highest expression of strong bilateral ties. The US diplomatic policy also suggests that the president can host no more than one leader from any nation once every four years. It also highlights that, unlike official visits, government visits, or official working visits, State visits are the highest-ranked visit.

PM Modi's State visit to the US this time will comprise more numbers of elaborate ceremonies. The White House is looking after the preparations for PM Modi's State visit this time. Earlier, PM Modi made his visit to the US in 2014 which was classified under the working visit category. The 2016 visit was under the working lunch category and the 2017 tour to the US was an official working visit.