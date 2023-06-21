Last Updated:

'PM Modi's US Visit Will Do A Lot, But The Larger Question Is...': Author Brahma Chellaney

Brahma Chellaney spoke about the US commentators or the publications who are covering the visit of PM Modi and considered it to be a positive aspect for India.

Abheet Sajwan
PM Modi in US

Brahma Chellaney speaks to Republic on PM Modi's visit (ANI/PTI)


As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a four-day visit to the United States, author and professor Brahma Chellaney exclusively spoke to the Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami about the trip and stressed that the India-US partnership will be strengthened because of the trip and the decisions that shall be taken by both the allies.

He said, "India is getting the needed defence and economic push from the stable balance of power in Asia and Indo-Pacific region. The US and India's partnership is central to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and it is also critical to shaping the new global order."

Coverage of PM Modi by foreign media

Chellaney also spoke about the US commentators or the publications who are covering the visit of PM Modi and considered it to be a positive aspect for him as well as India. 

He added, "While the Biden administration is confident of PM Modi's visit, some American academics, and scholars have been very negative on Modi's visit. A series of articles, as well as television channels, are being very critical of US' effort to cement a closer partnership with India. It is interesting as normally you don't see in a run-up to a major visit of a foreign leader that American intellectuals writing critically about that leader and the country. But in this case, we have seen this kind of dichotomy. We have to look at the results very carefully, some defence deals are to be unveiled during the visit."

'The results will be substantial after the visit,' says Brahma Chellaney

Chellaney expressed his thoughts over the PM's trip and said it should be seen ahead as to what kind of partnership US wants to take ahead with India. He also exuded confidence and said that there will be positive results after PM's trip.

"First time we are seeing a US government hyping the visit of an Indian PM. There will be substantial results from this visit of PM Modi. But the larger question is what sort of relationship the Biden administration wishes to have with India. What kind of friend will India be to the United States," he said.

