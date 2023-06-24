PM Modi's Vision Attracts Tech Giants; Amazon, Google To Inject Billions In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States has proven instrumental in securing significant investments for India, as top American companies show a keen interest in participating in the country's growth story. In a strategic meeting held at the White House on Friday, PM Modi engaged with CEOs of prominent tech giants including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple, resulting in groundbreaking investment commitments for India's digital future.

During the meeting, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy revealed the e-commerce behemoth's plans to increase its investments in India to a staggering $26 billion. Jassy expressed his positive sentiments, stating, "I had a very good and productive conversation with Prime Minister Modi. We share a number of goals. Amazon is one of the biggest investors in India. We have invested $11 billion to date and intend to invest another $15 billion, bringing the total to $26 billion. We are very much looking forward to partnering in the future."

Productive meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi. Discussed Amazon’s commitment to invest $26B in India by 2030; working together we will support startups, create jobs, enable exports, and empower individuals and small businesses to compete globally. pic.twitter.com/yEgy0TVqpK — Andy Jassy (@ajassy) June 23, 2023

Big tech giants to invest billions in India

Meanwhile, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced a $10 billion investment commitment to India's digitization fund. Pichai lauded PM Modi's visionary approach to Digital India, calling it a blueprint for other nations to follow. He said, "I met the Prime Minister in December, and we continued our conversation. We shared that Google is investing $10 billion in the India digitization fund, including in companies working on artificial intelligence. As part of that, we have a 100-language initiative. We are bringing bot to more Indian languages very soon."

Pichai remarked that the Prime Minister's vision for Digital India was ahead of its time. "I now see it as a blueprint that other countries are looking to do so," he said. Furthermore, he revealed Google's plans to establish a global fintech operations centre in Gujarat's GIFT City. This move aims to solidify India's position as a leader in fintech, capitalizing on the success of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the Aadhaar system. Pichai added, "Today, we are announcing the opening of our global fintech operations centre in GIFT City, Gujarat. It will cement India's fintech leadership thanks to UPI and Aadhaar. We are going to build on that foundation and take it globally."

The investment commitments from Amazon and Google reinforce India's growing prominence in the global tech landscape. PM Modi's strategic meetings with industry leaders have not only showcased India's potential but also sparked confidence in the country's growth trajectory. As the 'Digital India' vision gains traction, these substantial investments will undoubtedly contribute to India's digital transformation and bolster its position as a technology-driven economy.