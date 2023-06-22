PM Modi's Visit A Watershed Moment: CEO Of Company That Makes Predator Drones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States is a watershed moment, said Vivek Lall, chief executive at General Atomics Global Corporation, the company selling predator drones to India. "I think it is a watershed event for the PM this week in the US. I think this will be a historic visit where both governments, across sectors, will see a great catalyst for increased convergence and increased bilateral coordination and collaborations."

General Atomics is a company that deals with the defence and diversified technologies and creates unmanned aircraft (drones) and provides electro-optical, radar, signals intelligence, and automated airborne surveillance systems.

India, US have converged, says Vivek Lall

Positive about the defence ties between the two nations, Lall stated both nations have converged and will continue to do so in the future. "I see the defence arena has converged in the last few years very significantly and will continue to converge. There are a lot of initiatives, a lot of foundational agreements in place. India has been designated as a major defence partner,” he said.

India to acquire 31 Predator drones

It is expected that India and US will be signing a deal to purchase 31 Predator drones during PM Modi's visit to the US.

With two main adversaries, Pakistan and China, India shares extensive maritime and land boundaries, and constant monitoring of their activities is required to protect its national security interests.

The predators also called MQ-9 Reaper. They can easily fly up to 36 hours and can be used for proper surveillance of any specific area or region. India is about to purchase 31 Predator drones from the US soon, and would be used by the tri-services jointly.

Decision to buy Predator drones after scientific assessment

Earlier, a senior defence official said, "The decision to buy 31 (Predator or Reaper) drones for taking care of complete surveillance requirements was taken after a scientific assessment.”

The official added, "The predator drones would be operated by a joint tri-services command, which will include officers and men from all three services. The proposal in this regard in the defence acquisition council was also sent by the tri-services headquarters.”

Indian personnel would also be provided training to deal with the ground-station equipment and the birds, in India and as well as the US where it is produced.

(With inputs from ANI)