PM Naftali Bennett Dubs Israel-Arab Summit As 'historic,' Assures Support To Ukraine

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday held a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, wherein he shed his thoughts on the 'Negev Summit,' which will have top diplomats from America, Israel and four Arab nations, as "historic”. Bennett also assured support to Ukraine, stating that top medical teams have been set up to help the victims of the war-torn country.

Speaking at the joint press conference, Naftali Bennett stated, "We had a very meaningful meeting and learned a lot from one another. Today is a historic day, as we are hosting the Negev Summit here in Israel, where the Foreign Ministers of Egypt, UAE, Morocco and Bahrain will gather together with Israel and the United States for this momentus ocassion. I would like to convey my thanks to you, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Israeli Foreign Minister and my friend Yair Lapid for the important parts that you are playing in this summit. The middle east is changing and is changing for the better. We are cultivating old ties and building new bridges. We are rejuvenating the old peace and charging it with the new energy. We are working together to overcome the old forces of darkness and build a new future that's better and brighter. Israel's doors are always open as ever."

'Israel stands firm with people of Ukraine': Naftali Bennett

The Israeli PM further spoke on the Russia-Ukraine war and said, "As for the war in Ukraine, Israel stands firm with the people of Ukraine, and will continue our effort to reduce the suffering and end the bloodshed. We have already sent our top medical teams to set up the most advanced field hospital inside Ukraine. In the werstern side, I have been informed that over 500 patients have been taken care of. At this moment, doctors and nurses are risking their lives for those in need, I am proud of what Isreal is doing. We are doing whatever we can and continue to contribute the efforts to end this war."

Speaking on the issue of terrorism in the middle east, he further added, "In this turbulent world, Israel is a force of peace, prosperity and stability. Unfortunately, there are forces in the other region that are still violent and destructive. We are concerned about the intentions of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who this weekend carried out a horrific attack on Saudi Arabia. I hope the United States will hear the voices from the concerned regions. Our government is working very hard to improve the lives of the Palestinians."