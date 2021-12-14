Police Brutality In Colombia Led To Massacre Killing 11 People: UN-backed Report

In the South American country of Colombia, Colombian police were directly responsible for the deaths of 11 protesters in September 2020, as an UN-backed investigation suggests. As per the reports of CNN, chief investigator Carlos Negret announced the report on Monday and accused the Colombian National Police (PNC) of committing a massacre. Neget, who was Colombia's ombudsman from 2016 to 2020 stated during the Press Conference that the police are accountable for the anguish and the lives lost.

The Mayor of the capital city of Bogota, Claudia Lopez, and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) announced the independent inquiry to look into the deaths of at least 14 people during anti-brutality protests that gripped the city on September 9 and 10, 2020, according to CNN. Protests erupted after a video of police officers tasering law student Javier Ordonez, who had been held for allegedly violating COVID rules, went viral. The testing took his life and Juan Camilo Lloreda Cubillos, who was a PNC patrol officer, was convicted to 20 years in prison and fined $370,500 for his death.

Most significant episodes of human rights violations in Bogota

The report stated that the events of police aggression, abuse, and brutality that began in the early hours of September 9 with the murder of Javier Ordonez at the hands of National Police personnel prompted one of the most significant episodes of human rights violations in the history of Bogota. The PNC said in a statement to CNN that they want justice to be served and those guilty for those events punished.

The events surrounding Ordonez's death have been compared to the murder of George Floyd in the United States, a man who was slain by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and whose death triggered an outpouring of anger against police violence and racism.

Colombian police continue to use force against protesters

Mayor Lopez announced that this report is a crucial step toward rescuing and restoring the state of the democracy, according to CNN. Colombian police continue to use force against protesters as earlier this year, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights accused Colombian security forces of using excessive force against protesters protesting a variety of issues ranging from income inequality to allegations of police brutality.

