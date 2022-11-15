Police Identify Student As Suspect In University Of Virginia Shooting

Following a fatal shooting at the University of Virginia (UVA), a suspected gunman who had injured two people and killed three students was taken into custody on Monday night. According to the New York Times report, a 22-year-old student at the US university has been charged with shooting three members of UVA’s football team and injuring two more as they were returning from a class field trip on Sunday night. Further, the incident prompted an immediate lockdown of the whole campus that night as law enforcement hunted for the shooter for nearly 12 hours.

Tim Longo, the head of UVA police, reported that Christopher Jones Jr., 22, was apprehended in nearby Richmond, the state capital after the student and former football player allegedly killed at least three UVA students, The Guardian reported.

Three students killed in Virginia

The three victims of the latest shooting were juniors, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry, and were remembered by their classmates, teachers, as well as coaches as friendly students and committed activists as well as "incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures," according to the university's first-year coach Tony Elliott.

Additionally, Police reported that Jones was apprehended without incident in suburban Richmond, which is about 70 miles from UVA's Charlottesville campus. Jones is arrested on three charges of second-degree murder and three counts of using a firearm to commit a crime, according to the arrest warrants acquired by the authorities, Longo said. Besides this, the cause of the shooting is still unknown, The Guardian reported.

Virginia shooting

According to university officials, the incident happened on Sunday at around 10.30 p.m. (local time) in a campus parking garage after students had returned after watching a play in Washington, DC for a class. Jim Ryan, president of the university, informed that all three victims were football players for UVA. One of the two other, unnamed students who were hurt in the incident is in critical condition, according to Ryan.

Meanwhile, University of Virginia students, faculty, and local Charlottesville, Virginia residents mourned their losses. At St. Paul's Memorial Church on the UVA campus, students and locals gathered on Monday night to mourn the deceased, Associated Press reported.

Notably, the killings occurred at a time when the country is on edge due to a string of shooting incidents that have occurred over the last six months, along with an attack that left 19 students and two teachers dead at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas; a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb; a killing at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

(Image: Shutterstock)