Police Releases Bodycam Video Of Moments Cops Killed Active Shooter At Nashville School

On Tuesday morning, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released a body camera footage which showed the moment police officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo confronted and killed 28-year-old shooter Audrey Hale at The Covenant School who killed six people, including three nine-year-olds. The footage is from the body-worn cameras of officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo, who police said fatally shot the attacker on Monday.

In the video, police officer Engelbert can be seen arriving at the school to find a woman outside who says the school is on lockdown but there are two children unaccounted for. Later, police officers can be seen searching classrooms and an office on the first floor, the officers rushed up a stairwell and moved down two long hallways before confronting shooter Audrey Hale who was standing under a large window in what appears to be an atrium in the video.

Engelbert’s body camera footage showed him confronting the shooter from a corner diagonally across from the window. One of the police officers said: 'Reloading', and soon after Engelbert fired multiple rounds towards the shooter. The shooter can be seen collapsing in the video. After firing multiple rounds, both officers approached the shooter. Officer Collazo warned: "Watch out, watch out."

Soon after, officer Collazo also fired multiple rounds at the shooter before yelling: "Stop moving, stop moving." Notably, part of the shooter’s body is blurred in the footage, though it is visible on the ground. A broken window is also visible behind them.

Nashville Christian School Shooting

Six people were killed at a small, private Christian school just south of downtown Nashville on Monday after a shooter opened fire inside the building containing about 200 students, police said. Police received a call about an active shooter at The Covenant School — a Presbyterian school — around 10:15 a.m. Authorities said that about 15 minutes after that call to police, the shooter was dead. The remaining students were ferried to a safe location to be reunited with their parents.

The victims were identified as Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; Mike Hill, 61; and Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, ages 8 and 9. Police officers also killed the shooter.