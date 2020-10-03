Breonna Taylor Shooting: US Cops Say They Banged Door For 90 Seconds Before Entering

All policemen who were acquitted from charges of “killing” 26-year-old Breonna Taylor have told investigators that they banged her door for over a minute before barging in. In a recently released audio clip, the police officials serving a search warrant could be heard saying that that they banged the door for 30 to 90 seconds before breaking in during the raid that eventually led to her killing. The shooting of Taylor, a black medical worker has caused major upheaval across the United States with thousands to people coalescing to voice against racism and police brutality in the country.

A video released on October 2 by Kentucky’s attorney general cleared the three policemen of homicide charges. Last week, the grand jury had cleared the two white officers who shot Taylor and charged a third with wanton endangerment for stray bullets that hit a neighbouring apartment in the March 13 raid. However, thousands of Americans have taken to streets opposing the judgements and demanding the arrest of the three. Meanwhile, US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has urged protester to not engage in violence after prosecutors cleared police officers of criminal charges in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Breonna Taylor’s death

Over the lack of charges in Taylor’s case, demonstrators also packed New York City plaza. Taylor was an emergency medical worker who was shot multiple times by white officers who entered her home on a ‘no-knock’ warrant during a narcotics investigation.

The warrant used to search her home was reportedly connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. It is reported that her boyfriend Kenneth Walker who was in the apartment was in possession of licensed arms and he fired at the policemen thinking they were intruders. And police in return fired several rounds which led to Breonna's death.

Image : AP